Vegetable prices continue to rise in Chandigarh

As rains damaged the crop, supply has gone down; transportation costs have increased due to the high price of diesel
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 12:51 AM IST
The prices are likely to keep increasing till the end of the monsoon season.

As the prices of fuel continue to stay on the higher side, and with recent spells of rain in the region, the price of vegetables at the apni mandis continues to go up.

Tomatoes that had remained relatively cheaper throughout the season have now started to become expensive. Cauliflower, which was available for around 30 per kg in the summers, is now more than double that price.

Speaking about the price hike, a mandi supervisor for the Punjab Mandi Board, Satbir Singh, said, “There are two main reasons behind the price hike. Since rains have damaged a lot of vegetables in both Punjab and Himachal, the supply has gone down. Further, transportation costs have also increased due to the high price of diesel. Prices will continue to stay high until the monsoon season gets over.”

Singh added that many farmers had taken to growing their vegetables on nets so they don’t get spoiled in the rains; they also charge heftier prices for this. This has affected how people are purchasing vegetables now.

Arvind Kumar of Sector 47 said that he was now more mindful of buying vegetables with the increasing prices: “Coriander, which is a staple in our diet, has also become expensive.”

Meanwhile, the footfall at the mandis has gone back to normal as per the officials. Earlier both traders and customers were unwilling to come, the numbers have increased now as Covid cases have gone down in the city.

