Vehicle fitness certificate scam: Punjab vigilance arrests absconding agent

Published on Dec 30, 2022 09:33 PM IST

The VB has confiscated a mobile phone and SIM card, which would be sent to data experts to gather more information about thiscam. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested one more absconding accused agent Rajesh Sahota who colluded with Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI), Jalandhar Naresh Kaler in the vehicle fitness certificates scam. The VB has confiscated his mobile phone and SIM card, which would be sent to data experts to gather more information about this scam.

A spokesperson of the VB said the Bureau had conducted a surprise check in the office of MVI, Jalandhar, and exposed an organised corruption for issuing/receiving fitness certificates without conducting inspections of commercial and private vehicles on a large scale in connivance with private agents.

He said the VB registered a case under Sections 7, 7A of the prevention of corruption act and Sections 420, 120-B of Indian Penal Code at VB police station Jalandhar. In this case, a total of 12 accused have already been arrested. Further investigation of this case was under progress and the remaining absconding accused would be arrested soon, he added.

