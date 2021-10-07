Vehicle in Haryana BJP MP’s convoy hits farmer in Ambala district

Four days after the Lakhimpur Kheri violence left eight people, including four farmers, dead, a protesting farmer was injured at Naraingarh in Ambala district of neighbouring Haryana when he was allegedly hit by a vehicle in the convoy of Kurukshetra BJP MP Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday.

BJP MP Saini was in Naraingarh to attend a social event organised by the local Saini Sabha, where Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh was also invited but didn’t attend.

Farmers alleged that a protester was hit by a Toyota Innova in the convoy when Saini was leaving the event, fearing their protest.

Protesters demand police action

Malkit Singh, the district president of the Gurnam Singh Charuni-led Bharatiya Kisan Union faction, said: “A serious accident was averted. Farmer Bawan Preet Singh of Yamunanagar received minor injuries on a leg.”

“Saini left the venue before we could reach. He was not in the vehicle that hit the farmer. We’ve submitted a complaint to the Naraingarh DSP for action, otherwise we’ll gherao the police station soon,” Malkit Singh said.

In the complaint, the injured farmer has alleged that Innova driver Rajiv Kumar tried to run him over with the intention of murder and he sustained injuries after he was kicked away. “He told us that if we protest again in Naraingarh, he’ll turn it into another Lakhimpur Kheri, as instructed by the MP,” the complaint reads.

District police authorities mum

SSP Hamid Akhtar and DSP Anil Kumar were unavailable for comment. A senior police official at the spot said that the farmers are trying to hype the incident after Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

“Saini was leaving the event and had reached an intersection where farmers were coming from the other side to confront him. He turned on the road where the farmer tried to obstruct the convoy but fell on the other side of the road,” said the police official, requesting anonymity.