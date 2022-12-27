Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vehicle lifters gang busted in Karnal, two held

Vehicle lifters gang busted in Karnal, two held

Updated on Dec 27, 2022 06:53 PM IST

During the remand, the accused admitted the theft of several vehicles and police also recovered three more stolen bikes from their locations

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: The local police claimed to have busted a gang involved in vehicle theft in Karnal with the arrest of two people.

The police have also recovered six stolen bikes from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Umesh Kumar of Jind and Prahlad Singh alias Prince of Pundri in Kaithal district.

Rohtash Kumar, in-charge of anti-vehicle theft staff, said that Umesh was arrested near Dadupur village in Karnal with a stolen motorcycle on Monday.

During the remand, the accused admitted the theft of several vehicles and police also recovered three more stolen bikes from their locations. He said that Prahlad was arrested during patrolling on Monday and recovered two bikes from him.

The police said that the accused are drug addicts and they steal two-wheelers to buy drugs. He said that they have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and were sent to judicial custody.

