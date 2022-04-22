Vehicle lifters’ gang busted with arrest of four in Ludhiana
Police busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of four accused, recovering a total of three stolen motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession.
The accused, identified as Manvir Singh Monty of Punjabi Bagh, Rajvir Singh of Dhandra village, Jasvinder Singh of SBS Nagar Dhandra Road and Manpreet Singh of Dhandra village, were arrested at a checkpoint installed near Jain Temple on Dhandra road on Tuesday.
Sub-Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, station head officer at the Dugri police station, said that a case under sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code was registered against them.
Police recovered two stolen motorcycles from the possession of the accused and later, during one-day police remand, recovered another stolen motorcycle and four mobile phones.
The SHO said that the accused were involved in lifting vehicles from various areas of the city, adding that the police arrested two accused, identified as Satinderpal of Majanpur district of Uttar Pradesh and Sanjeev of Dugri, who were hatching conspiracy to execute theft during night hours. The inquest proceeding under section 41 (1) and 109/151 of CrPC was initiated.
-
AAP appoints 28 party spokespersons in Punjab
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released a fresh list of 28 party spokespersons in Punjab, including several newly elected legislators. Baljinder Kaur, Anmol Gagan Maan, Dinesh Chadha, Sheetal Angural, Jai Kisan Singh Rori, Manwinder Singh Gyaspura, Jasvir Singh Gill Raja, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Amritpal Singh Sukhanand are among the other MLAs who have been given the responsibility to speak on behalf of the party.
-
Gurugram industries say prolonged power cuts causing losses
Industry owners of Manesar and Dharuhera on Thursday said they have been facing long power cuts for over a month now, resulting in production and supply loss. Members of the Industrial Model Township Manesar Industrial Association on Thursday also met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and apprised him of their situation. Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) distributes electricity and Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam transmits electricity in IMT Manesar.
-
Elephant gives birth to twins in Bandipur
An elephant has given birth to twins in Karnataka's Bandipur, about 213 kms away from Bengaluru, a video of which has gone viral on social media. A person aware of the developments said that the news was fascinating and happened in the Bandipur forest range. The video of the mother with two calves has been shared widely on social media. The birth of twins, experts said, account for less than 1% of total births.
-
Kumaraswamy urges CM Bommai to call meeting of religious leaders
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday urged Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to call a meeting of religious leaders of all communities at Vidhana Soudha here, and send out a clear message to the society, amid the recent communal flare-ups in the state. He also asked people to be cautious about BJP and Congress, as he hit out at both national parties for disturbance of peace and harmony in the state.
-
Kejriwal kicks off AAP election campaign in Karnataka; Kodihalli joins party
The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday got a shot in the arm as the president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, one of the biggest farmer associations, said that it will back the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit in the 2023 assembly elections, giving a boost to the Delhi-based outfit a year ahead of the polls.
