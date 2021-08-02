Vehicle number 0001 auctioned for 9.33 lakh in Chandigarh

The vehicle registration number 0001 in the new CH01CF series fetched the highest bidding price of ₹9.33 lakh during the e-auction of fancy numbers conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), Chandigarh. The bid was made by Aman Sharma.

So far, the highest bid for a 0001 number was made in 2012, when a Sector-44 resident bought it for his S-class Mercedes Benz for ₹26.05 lakh. The number belonged to the CH01AP series.

In the present auction, the number CH01CF 0007 fetched the second highest bid price of ₹3.98 lakh. The number 0009 went for ₹3.56 lakh, 0003 for ₹2.36 lakh, 0005 for ₹2.32 lakh, 0002 for ₹2.26 lakh, 0004 for ₹1.55 lakh, 0008 for ₹1.51 lakh, 0010 for ₹1.31 lakh and 0006 for ₹1.14 lakh.

The RLA earned a total revenue of ₹1.10 crore from the auction of fancy numbers in the new series along with the re-auction of leftover numbers of the previous series. Only those who have purchased vehicles against a Chandigarh address were allowed to participate in the e-auction, which concluded on Monday.

Successful bidders will be required to get their vehicles registered and deposit the bidding amount within one month from the date of auction, failing which a penalty of 10% as well as interest at the rate of 10% on the balance amount will be charged till the date of payment. The result of the auction has been put on the RLA website, and the successful bidders will also be informed through SMS and e-mail.