Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vehicle number 0001 auctioned for 9.33 lakh in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Vehicle number 0001 auctioned for 9.33 lakh in Chandigarh

Chandigarh RLA holds e-auction for the new CH01CF series; 0007 fetches the second highest bid price of ₹3.98 lakh
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 10:59 PM IST
So far, the highest bid for a 0001 number was made in 2012, when a Chandigarh resident bought it for his S-class Mercedes Benz for 26.05 lakh.

The vehicle registration number 0001 in the new CH01CF series fetched the highest bidding price of 9.33 lakh during the e-auction of fancy numbers conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), Chandigarh. The bid was made by Aman Sharma.

So far, the highest bid for a 0001 number was made in 2012, when a Sector-44 resident bought it for his S-class Mercedes Benz for 26.05 lakh. The number belonged to the CH01AP series.

In the present auction, the number CH01CF 0007 fetched the second highest bid price of 3.98 lakh. The number 0009 went for 3.56 lakh, 0003 for 2.36 lakh, 0005 for 2.32 lakh, 0002 for 2.26 lakh, 0004 for 1.55 lakh, 0008 for 1.51 lakh, 0010 for 1.31 lakh and 0006 for 1.14 lakh.

The RLA earned a total revenue of 1.10 crore from the auction of fancy numbers in the new series along with the re-auction of leftover numbers of the previous series. Only those who have purchased vehicles against a Chandigarh address were allowed to participate in the e-auction, which concluded on Monday.

Successful bidders will be required to get their vehicles registered and deposit the bidding amount within one month from the date of auction, failing which a penalty of 10% as well as interest at the rate of 10% on the balance amount will be charged till the date of payment. The result of the auction has been put on the RLA website, and the successful bidders will also be informed through SMS and e-mail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Father of Indian Chemistry

21-year-old Diana Awardee plans to create awareness on climate change through AI
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP