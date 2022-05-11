Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Veteran Himachal Congress leader Sukh Ram passes away

Sukh Ram, a three-time MP and five-time MLA, was Union telecom minister from 1993-96; he was later sentenced to five years in jail for corruption
Sukh Ram served as the Union minister of communications and information technology from 1993-96. He was a member of the Lok Sabha from the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh. (HT file photo)
Updated on May 11, 2022 08:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Veteran Congress leader and former Union telecom minister Sukh Ram breathed his last at All India Medical Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi early on Wednesday. He was 95.

He was on life support since he suffered a cardiac arrest two days ago.

“End of an era, my grandfather took his last breath at AIIMS in the wee hours today morning,” Ashray Sharma, the grandson of Sukh Ram, posted on his social media account.

Sukh Ram’s health condition deteriorated after he suffered a stroke in Mandi on May 6. Initially, he had been admitted to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Zonal Hospital in Mandi before being airlifted to Delhi on Saturday. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had visited Sukh Ram in hospital and offered the state chopper to airlift him to Delhi.

Sukh Ram served as the Union minister of communications and information technology from 1993-96. He was a member of the Lok Sabha from the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh. He won the assembly elections five times and the Lok Sabha elections three times.

In 2011, he was sentenced to five years in jail for corruption when he was the Union minister in 1996.

