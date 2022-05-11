2 more held in HP police constable paper leak case

: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Himachal Pradesh police has arrested two more people in the police constable recruitment exam paper leak case.

The accused have been identified as Balwinder, a resident of Kuthera village in Jawali subdivision, and Abhishek from Shahpur area.

Deputy inspector general Madhusudan, who is heading the SIT, said a total of 15 people have been arrested in the case so far since the paper leak came to the fore on May 6. He said the two accused were arrested on Monday.

However, the mastermind in the case remains at large. A team of SIT has been sent to nab him.

The SIT and the police in various districts have so far grilled hundreds of candidates who have scored more than 60 marks in the police constable screening exam.

Some coaching centres have also come under the police scanner as few candidates who have scored high in the exam were taking coaching at these institutes.

The paper leak came to the fore on May 6 when the Kangra police on the bases of suspicion arrested three candidates who admitted to have seen the solved paper before the exam was held. The police arrested an employee of a private institute the next day who facilitated a meeting of candidates with the mastermind.

It was after it that the state government formed an SIT to probe the case and also cancelled the exam.

Nearly, 75,000 candidates had appeared in the exam held on March 27, the result of which was declared on April 5.

There were rumours of the question paper having been leaked ever since the exam was held. The SIT suspects that the paper was leaked from the printing press.

Sources said that at least 1,000 candidates who have scored high marks in the exam were on the police radar and they were being questioned.