2 more held in HP police constable paper leak case
: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Himachal Pradesh police has arrested two more people in the police constable recruitment exam paper leak case.
The accused have been identified as Balwinder, a resident of Kuthera village in Jawali subdivision, and Abhishek from Shahpur area.
Deputy inspector general Madhusudan, who is heading the SIT, said a total of 15 people have been arrested in the case so far since the paper leak came to the fore on May 6. He said the two accused were arrested on Monday.
However, the mastermind in the case remains at large. A team of SIT has been sent to nab him.
The SIT and the police in various districts have so far grilled hundreds of candidates who have scored more than 60 marks in the police constable screening exam.
Some coaching centres have also come under the police scanner as few candidates who have scored high in the exam were taking coaching at these institutes.
The paper leak came to the fore on May 6 when the Kangra police on the bases of suspicion arrested three candidates who admitted to have seen the solved paper before the exam was held. The police arrested an employee of a private institute the next day who facilitated a meeting of candidates with the mastermind.
It was after it that the state government formed an SIT to probe the case and also cancelled the exam.
Nearly, 75,000 candidates had appeared in the exam held on March 27, the result of which was declared on April 5.
There were rumours of the question paper having been leaked ever since the exam was held. The SIT suspects that the paper was leaked from the printing press.
Sources said that at least 1,000 candidates who have scored high marks in the exam were on the police radar and they were being questioned.
Educational tours to Finland, Switzerland on cards for government school teachers: Bhagwant Mann
In a move aimed at improving the quality of education in the state, Punjab will be sending its government school teachers to other states and countries so that they can observe and replicate the best practices of institutes there. This was announced by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday during an interaction with around 2,500 school principals of the state, at a private resort in Ludhiana.
Ludhiana: 16 booked for abducting, thrashing man, teenage son
The Division Number 7 police have booked at least 16 people for kidnapping and thrashing a hair salon owner and his 19-year-old son on Monday night over an old rivalry. The accused have been identified as Sunny Jindal, his brother Bali Jindal and their aides Sarbjit Singh of Bhamian Khurd and Nikku of Sanjay Gandhi Colony. Twelve of their other accomplices are yet to be identified.
Khalistan flags outside HP assembly: Cong hits out at Jai Ram govt, AAP stages protests
With no headway in the case related to the appearance of Khalistani flags and graffiti in the Vidhan Sabha Complex in Dharamshala, the Congress trained its guns at the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government for overlooking the repeated threats issued by the banned organisation, Sikhs for Justice, while the Aam Aadmi Party staged state-wide protests. Congress president Pratibha Singh urged the government to ensure that sFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is arrested and brought to justice.
Delhi BJP to launch door-to-door campaign against “failures of Kerjiwal govt”
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit is going to start a fortnight-long door-to-door campaign against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said on Tuesday. The campaign will be launched at Talkatora stadium on Wednesday, Gupta said. The party has asked its booth-level workers to go door-to-door and distribute pamphlets and tell people about the “failures of the Kejriwal government”, said Gupta.
Shortage of teachers: Karnal students take to the roads
Students of a Government Middle School in Karnal's Manchuri village took out a protest march to the mini secretariat in the scorching heat to protest against shortage of staff and lack of basic facilities on Tuesday. The students said their school had been upgraded to a middle school three years ago but it had no drinking water facility or toilets. The building had only one room and one teacher attended to 100 students.
