Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vibrant hues: Markets abuzz in Ludhiana ahead of Holi, colour-emitting crackers, fog guns dominate sales

ByRishika Kriti, Ludhiana
Mar 13, 2025 06:00 AM IST

The shopkeepers said colour-infused cylinders, which come in seven to eight shades and range from ₹150 to ₹1,400 are also among the shoppers’ favourites

The city markers are buzzing with activity ahead of Holi as shoppers step out to buy good to enjoy the festivities.

Locals buy colours at a market. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Locals buy colours at a market. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to shopkeepers, the craze for colour-emitting crackers, fog guns and sky shots has overshadowed traditional Holi items such as water guns and balloons.

They say that among the biggest crowd-pullers are fog guns and colour-emitting drones, priced around 70 and 40 per piece, respectively. The shopkeepers said colour-infused cylinders, which come in seven to eight shades and range from 150 to 1,400 are also among the shoppers’ favourites.

Crackers infused with colours such as gun-style firecrackers colour sticks and sky shots, are in high demand, with prices varying from 220 to 550 apiece.

Shopkeepers asserted that colour bomb crackers and smoke-emitting shots are the top picks for youngsters who want to add an extra spark to the celebrations. “These crackers burst in the air, releasing vibrant ‘gulal’ clouds instead of sparks, making them a safer and thrilling choice,” said a vendor at Chaura Bazaar.

Locals say children are drawn to themed water tanks featuring characters such as unicorns, Harry Potter and Avengers stars, and astronauts. Cartoon-based water bags and electric water guns are flying off the shelves as well, said the shopkeepers.

“My kids love battery-operated water guns. They don’t need to keep refilling them like the old ones. It provides continuous spray without manual pumping, making it more fun,” said Neha Kapoor, who has taken out her two children for Holi shopping.

“These water guns are lightweight and can store more water, making them a preferred choice over conventional ‘pichkaris’,” said Sandeep, a shopkeeper near Daresi ground.

Shoppers looking for something unique and quirky are opting for paper-based ‘magic’ glasses that change colour when filled with liquid ( priced at 40), a 12-piece colour cup set ( 180) and face masks, hair wigs and colour creams for a mess-free experience.

Rajesh Kumar, a vendor at Meena Bazaar said, “These paper-based magic glasses are a big hit this year. People love how they change colour when filled with liquid. They are affordable and add a fun twist to celebrations.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On