Vibrant hues: Markets abuzz in Ludhiana ahead of Holi, colour-emitting crackers, fog guns dominate sales

The city markers are buzzing with activity ahead of Holi as shoppers step out to buy good to enjoy the festivities. Locals buy colours at a market. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to shopkeepers, the craze for colour-emitting crackers, fog guns and sky shots has overshadowed traditional Holi items such as water guns and balloons.

They say that among the biggest crowd-pullers are fog guns and colour-emitting drones, priced around ₹70 and ₹40 per piece, respectively. The shopkeepers said colour-infused cylinders, which come in seven to eight shades and range from ₹150 to ₹1,400 are also among the shoppers’ favourites.

Crackers infused with colours such as gun-style firecrackers colour sticks and sky shots, are in high demand, with prices varying from ₹220 to ₹550 apiece.

Shopkeepers asserted that colour bomb crackers and smoke-emitting shots are the top picks for youngsters who want to add an extra spark to the celebrations. “These crackers burst in the air, releasing vibrant ‘gulal’ clouds instead of sparks, making them a safer and thrilling choice,” said a vendor at Chaura Bazaar.

Locals say children are drawn to themed water tanks featuring characters such as unicorns, Harry Potter and Avengers stars, and astronauts. Cartoon-based water bags and electric water guns are flying off the shelves as well, said the shopkeepers.

“My kids love battery-operated water guns. They don’t need to keep refilling them like the old ones. It provides continuous spray without manual pumping, making it more fun,” said Neha Kapoor, who has taken out her two children for Holi shopping.

“These water guns are lightweight and can store more water, making them a preferred choice over conventional ‘pichkaris’,” said Sandeep, a shopkeeper near Daresi ground.

Shoppers looking for something unique and quirky are opting for paper-based ‘magic’ glasses that change colour when filled with liquid ( priced at ₹40), a 12-piece colour cup set ( ₹180) and face masks, hair wigs and colour creams for a mess-free experience.

Rajesh Kumar, a vendor at Meena Bazaar said, “These paper-based magic glasses are a big hit this year. People love how they change colour when filled with liquid. They are affordable and add a fun twist to celebrations.”