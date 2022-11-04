Vice-President in Chandigarh today on maiden visit

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be arriving in Chandigarh on Friday for his maiden visit.

From 12 pm, the Vice-President, who is also the Panjab University chancellor, will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the varsity’s third global alumni meet that will conclude on Saturday.

In the afternoon, Dhankhar is scheduled to inaugurate the 15th edition of CII Agro Tech India 2022 fair at Parade Ground, Sector 17.

Returning after a gap of four years since 2018, the fair will be held from November 4 to 7. The premier agri and food technology fair will feature 246 exhibitors, including 27 international exhibitors from four countries.

The theme of the fair’s latest edition is “Digital transformation for sustainable agriculture and food security” which encompasses focusing on sustainable agriculture and technologies; enhancing productivity and profitability for various stakeholders in the agriculture chain; and innovations for growth and sharing of best practices for agri-excellence.

Traffic restrictions in place

In view of the Vice-President’s visit to Parade Ground, the traffic police will be imposing some road restrictions and have issued an advisory regarding the routes to be avoided.

From 6.30 am to 12.30 pm, the road from the Sector 16/17/22/23 roundabout up to Gurdial Singh petrol pump in Sector 22-A will remain closed, along with the road in front of Urban Park up to Hotel Shivalikview behind Parade Ground and from Lyon’s Restaurant light point near the MC office up to Parade Ground.

No general parking will be allowed in front of RLA and MC offices in Sector 17, besides the backside of showrooms opposite MC office, ground adjoining Hotel Shivalikview and parking between Parade Ground and Sector-17 ISBT.

Buses coming towards the ISBT will be diverted from Kisan Bhawan Chowk and Piccadilly Chowk via Himalaya Marg and will reach the ISBT from the small chowk near Gurdial Singh petrol pump.

Special invitees and mediapersons with authorised parking labels can approach the venue from Urban Park, backside of ISBT, parking between Parade Ground and ISBT or from the Sector 17/18 light point and park their vehicles in the authorised parking area.

Use Gate No.3 at PU

At Panjab University, Gate Number 1 will remain open for entry and exit from 6 am to 9 am. Thereon, no vehicles will be allowed to enter or leave from the gate between 9 am and 3 pm.

Gate Number 2 will remain open for entry and exit throughout for VIPs, guest invitees, faculty, students, staff and mediapersons. Gate Number 3 will remain open for entry and exit from 6 am to 10 pm with ID cards.

Besides, no vehicle movement and parking will be allowed on the VIP route from Gate Number 1 via Gandhi Bhawan to Law Auditorium and to ICSSR Complex and Golden Jubilee Guest House from 9 am to 3 pm.

All residents/visitors have been advised against parking their vehicles on the roadside on PU campus. Any vehicle found parked in the unauthorised area will be towed away by the traffic police.