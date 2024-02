Vidya Stokes hospitalised; stable

Congress’ senior-most leader and former horticulture minister Vidya Stokes,96, was hospitalised at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla on Monday after her health deteriorated. Vidya Stokes (HT File)

“ Her health parameters are stable,” said IGMC medical superintendent Rahul Rao. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other leaders visited IGMC to inquire about her well-being.

Vidya Stokes was born on 8 December 1927 in Kotgarh in Shimla district. She has been an elected member of the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly in 1982, 1985, 1990, 1998, 2003, 2007 and 2012. Stokes has been power minister and has served as speaker of the Vidhan Sabha.

Sukhu wished speedy recovery to her. MLA Harish Janartha, chief minister’s political adviser Sunil Sharma, CM’s principal adviser (media) Naresh Chauhan, Shimla mayor Surinder Chauhan, CM’s officer on special duty Ritesh Kapret, Congress leader Satpal Raizada accompanied Sukhu.