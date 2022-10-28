Vigilance arrests ASI for taking bribe in Amritsar

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) during its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state on Friday nabbed an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Narinder Singh (831/Amritsar rural), posted at PSPCL anti power theft police station at Verka, Amritsar red handed for accepting bribe of ₹4,000.

A spokesperson of the VB said the accused ASI has been arrested on the complaint of Tarlochan Singh of Navi Abadi, Verka. Giving details, he said the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the police official was an investigation officer in a power theft case registered against him. The complainant informed that the ASI was demanding bribe of ₹4,000 for submission of investigation report in the court regarding this case.

The spokesperson added that after verifying this complaint, a VB team from Amritsar unit laid a trap and the accused was caught red handed taking bribe money of ₹4,000 in the presence of two official witnesses. He informed that a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused ASI at VB police station Amritsar and further investigation was under progress.

