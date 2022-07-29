Vigilance bureau books Ludhiana Improvement Trust’s ex-chairman, five others for fraud
: The Punjab vigilance bureau on Thursday registered a criminal case against former chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Raman Balasubramanium and five other employees for allegedly committing fraud in allotment of plots.
Besides Balasubramanium, those booked in the case include executive officer Kuljit Kaur, SDO Ankit Narang, sales clerk Parveen Kumar, clerk Gagandeep and PA to chairman Sandeep Sharma.
The ex-chairman is considered close to former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who is already under the scanner of the VB.
Sharma has been arrested in the case and further investigation is under progress.
A bureau spokesperson said that the LIT officials, by adopting corrupt practices, had allotted plots in SBS Nagar, Rishi Nagar and Sarabha Nagar, falling under Local Displaced Persons (LDP) and other schemes of the trust, to unauthorised persons by getting huge amounts of bribe.
The official further said that it was found that some of the allottees had died and their plots were allotted to unauthorised persons, violating prescribed rules.
A case under section 7, 7A, 8, 12, 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 409, 420, 467, 471, 120-B of the IPC has been registered by the bureau’s economic offences wing at VB police station, Ludhiana and further investigation is being carried out against the accused.
The spokesperson said the VB has arrested LIT junior assistant Harmit Singh and executive officer Kuljit Kaur red handed while accepting a bribe of ₹ 10,000 in a corruption case on July 14 and an FIR under section 7, 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of the IPC has already been registered against them.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics