Vigilance bureau books Ludhiana Improvement Trust’s ex-chairman, five others for fraud

: The Punjab vigilance bureau on Thursday registered a criminal case against former chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Raman Balasubramanium and five other employees for allegedly committing fraud in allotment of plots.

Besides Balasubramanium, those booked in the case include executive officer Kuljit Kaur, SDO Ankit Narang, sales clerk Parveen Kumar, clerk Gagandeep and PA to chairman Sandeep Sharma.

The ex-chairman is considered close to former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who is already under the scanner of the VB.

Sharma has been arrested in the case and further investigation is under progress.

A bureau spokesperson said that the LIT officials, by adopting corrupt practices, had allotted plots in SBS Nagar, Rishi Nagar and Sarabha Nagar, falling under Local Displaced Persons (LDP) and other schemes of the trust, to unauthorised persons by getting huge amounts of bribe.

The official further said that it was found that some of the allottees had died and their plots were allotted to unauthorised persons, violating prescribed rules.

A case under section 7, 7A, 8, 12, 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 409, 420, 467, 471, 120-B of the IPC has been registered by the bureau’s economic offences wing at VB police station, Ludhiana and further investigation is being carried out against the accused.

The spokesperson said the VB has arrested LIT junior assistant Harmit Singh and executive officer Kuljit Kaur red handed while accepting a bribe of ₹ 10,000 in a corruption case on July 14 and an FIR under section 7, 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of the IPC has already been registered against them.