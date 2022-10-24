Vigilance to question former Zirakpur MC EO for two more days

A Mohali court on Friday extended the police remand of Girish Verma, former executive officer (EO) of the Zirakpur municipal council, arrested on October 12 for allegedly amassing huge wealth beyond his disclosed sources of his income.

Court allowed the Vigilance Bureau (VB) to question Verma for two more days, after vigilance sleuths sought to investigate the source of properties in the name of his family members and gold found in his locker.

The VB in court had stated that despite being unemployed, both his wife, Sangeeta Verma, and son Vikas Verma owned a total of 10 and five properties, respectively. The bureau also claimed that Girish was not cooperating with the investigation.

Verma is facing a case under Sections 13 (1) (b) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act registered at the VB police station in Mohali.