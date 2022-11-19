Vij condemns Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Savarkar

: Amid the ongoing row over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on VD Savarkar, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday said that the Congress leader should first stay for 10 days at the Andaman jail and then question the freedom fighter’s patriotism.

Vij said that Savarkar stayed at the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for 10 years during the British Rule and such patriotic personalities are born after centuries.

“In the cellular jail, an inmate is not even allowed to see his fellow inmates. The Britishers sent Savarkar to 50 years of imprisonment. If he was associated with the rulers, why would he be jailed?,” the minister questioned.

Rahul Gandhi, during a press conference in Maharashtra’s Akola on Thursday, had alleged that Savarkar betrayed leaders like M.K Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing a letter of apology to the British before independence.

“Veer Savarkar, in a letter written to the British, said “Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant” and signed on it. Savarkar helped the British. He betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing the letter out of fear,” he had said.

