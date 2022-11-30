Vij criticises Kharge over ‘Ravana’ comment

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s “do you have 100 heads like Ravan?” jibe directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Gujarat.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Ambala, Vij called out Kharge’s remark and said that comments made by a party president should not be personal.

The Congress leader’s remarks had triggered a massive political row after he said that Modi keeps aside his duties as PM and campaigns for corporation, MLA and MP elections’