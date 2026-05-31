Vij orders FIRs against registrars over illegal colonies in Yamunanagar

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Friday ordered FIRs against registrars approving illegal colonies in Yamunanagar. He also directed that cases be registered against the registrars who carried out the registrations during the relevant period. (HT File)

While addressing a meeting of the district public relations and grievances committee in Yamunanagar, Vij took serious note of a complaint submitted by one of the residents, Mahendra Taneja, alleging that a property ID had been wrongly approved and a land registry had been carried out illegally.

Additional deputy commissioner Naveen Ahuja presented the inquiry report in the matter, on which Vij directed the municipal commissioner to register an FIR against assistant engineer Deepak Sukhija.

He also instructed the superintendent of police to ensure his arrest despite his transfer from the concerned post. During the meeting, 15 pre-listed complaints were presented, out of which seven cases were resolved on the spot, while directions were issued to resolve the remaining complaints before the next meeting.

Similarly, taking cognisance of a complaint filed by Vijaydeep Singh of Basant Nagar, Jagadhri, regarding the development of an illegal colony on HSVP land, Vij directed the DC to conduct a detailed inquiry into the action being taken by the DTP department against illegal colonies in the district.

“Ilegal colonies later become a burden on the government as residents demand electricity, water, roads and other civic amenities, causing significant revenue losses to the state exchequer,” Vij said.

He also directed that cases be registered against the registrars who carried out the registrations during the relevant period. Later, the minister performed puja at the Shri Adi Badri Narayan Temple, the sacred Saraswati origin site in Yamunanagar district. He also announced a donation of ₹5 lakh for a cow shelter.