Vij orders formation of panel to probe extortion incidents

: Haryana home minister Anil Vij has ordered the formation of a committee of senior police officers to inquire into the incidents of alleged extortion by an imposter, who posed as an IG rank officer to extract and borrow money from various companies based in industrial areas of Kala Amb, Baddi and Naraingarh.

According to a statement by the minister, the alleged extorted money by the imposter, Vinay Aggarwal, was reported to be around ₹ 1.49 crore. The home minister has sought a report on the case within a month.

An official spokesperson said that Panchkula resident Jagbir Singh had submitted a complaint to the home minister, alleging that the fake IG started taking money from him by threatening to shut down his company citing his official position and rank. Besides Aggarwal, Jagbir also accused Nishant Sareen and Komal Khanna of creating undue pressure on him by taking false police action.

“In this way, Vinay Aggarwal took ₹ 42 lakhs from Symbiosis Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, ₹ 14 lakhs from Sai Tech Medicare Pvt. Ltd, ₹ 23 lakhs from Ovation Remedies, ₹ 54 lakhs from Synergy Care, ₹ 8 lakh from Tejas Medipack and ₹ 8 lakh from N. K Industries,” the spokesperson said. ENDS

