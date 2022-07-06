Vij sets up SIT after Hisar woman alleges harassment by police
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday formed a special investigation team (SIT) after a woman from Hisar alleged that she faced domestic violence by her in-laws following which she had to undergo a six-month abortion.
“She further alleged that a false case was registered against her and cops are harassing her. The home minister ordered the transfer of the case to another district and constitution of a three-member SIT led by a DSP,” a statement from Vij’s office read.
Recently elected chairperson of the Kaithal Municipal Council, Surbhi Garg and several BJP leaders also met Vij at his residence. Accompanied by senior JJP leader KC Banger and others, chairperson of Gohana Municipal Council, Rajni Virmani also paid a courtesy visit to the home minister.
Vij also constituted an SIT in an alleged case of culpable homicide after a group of men appeared before him from Sirsa demanding justice. He also heard complaints in several other cases and ordered appropriate action.
-
BSP launches membership drive in Lucknow region with focus on Muslim leaders
The Bahujan Samaj Party launched a membership drive in the Lucknow region with former minister and Samajwadi Party rebel, Mohammad Irshad Khan joining the party. Khan who has influence over the Muslim community in Unnao and Lucknow districts rose in rebellion against the Samajwadi Party leadership after the 2022 assembly election. Alleging that leaders and workers belonging to the Muslim community are neglected in SP he quit the party in mid-April.
-
Body of missing girl fished out from canal in Kurukshetra
Four days after she went missing, the body of a 16-year-old girl has been recovered from a canal in Kurukshetra. The family members of the girl held a protest in Kurukshetra accusing a youth of her murder. The family members alleged that the accused, Jarnail Singh, had kidnapped the victim for marriage four days ago and dumped her body into the canal after killing her. The body was taken for post-mortem at the KCGMC, Karnal.
-
Varanasi night market: Bazaar reflecting city’s art, culture ready
Varanasi will have a night market under the Lahartara-Chowkaghat flyover which will showcase the art and culture of Varanasi. The estimated cost of developing facilities for the night market was around Rs 10 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to inaugurate this market during his proposed visit to Varanasi on July 7. Varanasi Smart City has beautified the 1.9 km space under the flyover for the night market.
-
Law, order situation has collapsed in Haryana: Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday claimed that the law and order situation in the state has collapsed under the BJP-JJP government. “The situation has become such that within a week, three Haryana MLAs have received death threats. These include BJP MLA Sanjay Singh (Sohna), Congress MLAs Renu Bala and Surendra Pawar,” he said. Hooda demanded proper security for all MLAs and action against those who have issued threats.
-
As heavy rain lash city, potentially life-saving info remains inaccessible
Mumbai: Once again, as heavy rains in excess of 200mm lashed the city in a span of 24 hours between Monday night and Tuesday, crucial meteorological and civic information -- which could potentially save lives, and property and prevent a great deal of public inconvenience -- remained inaccessible to the public. This was also the case when the season's first showers approached Mumbai on June 19.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics