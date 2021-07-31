Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vij tells health officials to increase sampling
Vij tells health officials to increase sampling

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Friday directed to increase sampling of Covid-19 in order to detect and contain the spread of contagious virus
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Anil Vij (HT photo)

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Friday directed to increase sampling of Covid-19 in order to detect and contain the spread of contagious virus.

In the last 24 hours, 27,355 samples were tested, 26 fresh cases detected in 10 districts and three people succumbed to the contagion in Nuh, Panipat and Hisar, according to the health bulletin.

The health minister, who held a meeting with senior functionaries of the health department, said that people should be categorised according to their work and that the priority should be given to sampling.

Vij said random sampling should be conducted in crowded areas so as to prevent the spread of the infection. He directed the officers to expedite the work of setting up oxygen plants considering the possibility of third Covid wave. He directed the officers that an oxygen plant of 200-litre/minute capacity should be set up at Ambala’s community health centre or primary health centre at the earliest.

Vij told the officers to make efforts and get all government laboratories in the state the accreditation of National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). Additional chief secretary (health) Rajeev Arora asked the officials to ensure immunisation of staff and students of medical colleges while focusing on the administration of second dose of the vaccine against the Covid-19.

