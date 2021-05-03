Vij warns Haryana hospitals against overcharging from Covid patients

Haryana health and home minister Anil Vij said that strict action will be taken against hospitals that are overcharging for facilities and other medical assistance from Covid patients in state.

Currently, 42 private hospitals in state are treating Covid patients and the government has fixed rates of isolation beds, and ICU beds with and without ventilators.

“Strict action will be taken if any hospital is found charging more than the fixed rates from Covid patients,” he said.

Vij added that a three-member committee has been constituted for distribution of tocilizumab injection as per requirement of patients admitted at government and private hospitals.

Covid state nodal officer Dr Dhruv Chaudhary has been appointed as chairman of the committee mandated to set criteria regarding delivery of injections and other related things.

These injections will be made available to local hospitals through local civil surgeons at purchase price and these injections will be given free of cost to government hospitals and medical colleges.

Vij said around 70% patients admitted in Haryana hospitals are from Delhi and other adjoining states, who are also being treated in the same way.

“To meet the shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in state, around 1,400 students of PG and MBBS final year of medical colleges in state have been ordered to serve in hospitals of Haryana in midst of the pandemic,” he added.