Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chandigarh beat Bengal at Eden Gardens

Playing in just their second domestic season, Chandigarh showed their mettle by beating a formidable team like Bengal in the Elite Group E Vijay Hazare Trophy tie at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Manan Vohra-led Chandigarh team toppled Bengal at their home ground with a five-wicket win and recorded their second successive triumph in the tournament. With this win, Chandigarh grabbed four points, taking their tally to eight.

Upon winning the toss, Chandigarh captain Manan opted to field. Bengal opener Shreevats Goswami and one-down batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran hit 35 runs each, while Shahbaz Nadeem made the highest 59 runs. Chandigarh bowlers bowled a disciplined line and length and were backed by splendid ground fielding. Spinners Gaurav Gambhir (2 for 45), Gurinder Singh (2 for 47) and Bipul Sharma (2 for 50) were the main wicket-takers for the visitors.

In reply, led by impressive knocks from opener Arslan Khan (88) and Shivam Bhambri (71 not out), Chandigarh beat the hosts by five wickets. Captain Manan, who made 117 runs in the last match, scored 45 runs.

Seeing such gallant and disciplined performance, coach VRV Singh, who has played for India in Tests and ODIs as well, would hope Chandigarh beat Services in their next game to be played on February 25 and book their place in the quarter-finals. Last season, Chandigarh were in the Plate Group but this time they have been placed in the Elite Group with established state teams like Haryana, Bengal, Services and Jammu and Kashmir. In the last match, Chandigarh had stunned Haryana to surprise everyone.

Scores in brief

Bengal: 253 for 9 in 50 overs (Shahbaz Nadeem 59, Shreevats Goswami 35, Abhimanyu Easwaran 35, Gaurav Gambhir 2 for 45, Gurinder Singh 2 for 47, Bipul Sharma 2 for 50) lost to Chandigarh: 257 for 5 in 48.5 overs (Arslan Khan 88, Shivam Bhambri 71 not out, Manan Vohra 45, Ankit Kaushik 35, Akash Deep 2 for 53) by five wickets