Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vijay Kumar posted as J&K ADGP law and order

Vijay Kumar posted as J&K ADGP law and order

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 08, 2023 08:42 AM IST

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer V K Birdhi will replace Kumar as the inspector general (ID) of Kashmir

After a successful tenure, Vijay Kumar has been posted as additional director general of police (ADGP) law and order in Jammu and Kashmir. Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer V K Birdhi will replace Kumar as the inspector general (ID) of Kashmir.

Vijay Kumar (HT Photo)

The order for the new postings was issued on Tuesday by Raj Kumar Goyal, financial commissioner and additional chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The ADGP (law and order) is a new temporary post and inspector general of police, Jammu and Kashmir, will report to the new ADGP law and order.

In addition, Birdhi shall also hold the charge of the post of IGP armed Kashmir till further orders.

Kumar, a 1997-batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) 1997 cadre who is currently the ADGP Kashmir, is transferred and posted as ADGP (Law and Order), J&K.

A post in the rank of ADGP viz. ADGP (law & order), J&K, is temporarily added to the J&K Segment of AGMUT Cadre, in terms of second proviso to sub-rule (2) of Rule 4 of the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, for a period of two years or till the post is held by said officer, whichever is earlier, the order read.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kashmir vijay kumar jammu and kashmir ips officer
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP