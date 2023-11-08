Vijay Kumar posted as J&K ADGP law and order

After a successful tenure, Vijay Kumar has been posted as additional director general of police (ADGP) law and order in Jammu and Kashmir. Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer V K Birdhi will replace Kumar as the inspector general (ID) of Kashmir.

Vijay Kumar (HT Photo)

The order for the new postings was issued on Tuesday by Raj Kumar Goyal, financial commissioner and additional chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ADGP (law and order) is a new temporary post and inspector general of police, Jammu and Kashmir, will report to the new ADGP law and order.

In addition, Birdhi shall also hold the charge of the post of IGP armed Kashmir till further orders.

Kumar, a 1997-batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) 1997 cadre who is currently the ADGP Kashmir, is transferred and posted as ADGP (Law and Order), J&K.

A post in the rank of ADGP viz. ADGP (law & order), J&K, is temporarily added to the J&K Segment of AGMUT Cadre, in terms of second proviso to sub-rule (2) of Rule 4 of the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, for a period of two years or till the post is held by said officer, whichever is earlier, the order read.

