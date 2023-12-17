close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vikas Kranti Rally: Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate projects worth 1,125 cr today in Bathinda

Vikas Kranti Rally: Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate projects worth 1,125 cr today in Bathinda

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Dec 17, 2023 01:41 AM IST

Punjab CM Mann and Arvind Kejriwal will lay the foundation stones of a new bus stand, a multipurpose auditorium and a 50-bed hospital in Bathinda.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will launch development projects worth 1,125 crore in the ‘Vikas Kranti Rally’ to be held in Bathinda on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said on Saturday.

Vikas Kranti Rally: Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate projects worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,125 cr today in Bathinda
Vikas Kranti Rally: Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate projects worth 1,125 cr today in Bathinda

The chief spokesperson said Mann and Kejriwal will lay the foundation stones of a new bus stand, a multipurpose auditorium and a 50-bed hospital in Bathinda. They will also lay the foundation stone for sewerage and road works in the rural areas of Bathinda, Kang said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He said providing drinking water, multipurpose halls and a good education and health system is the main priority of the Mann government.

For this, the government is working diligently and is dedicating projects to the people in every district, Kang added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out