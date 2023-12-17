Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will launch development projects worth ₹1,125 crore in the ‘Vikas Kranti Rally’ to be held in Bathinda on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said on Saturday. Vikas Kranti Rally: Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate projects worth ₹ 1,125 cr today in Bathinda

The chief spokesperson said Mann and Kejriwal will lay the foundation stones of a new bus stand, a multipurpose auditorium and a 50-bed hospital in Bathinda. They will also lay the foundation stone for sewerage and road works in the rural areas of Bathinda, Kang said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He said providing drinking water, multipurpose halls and a good education and health system is the main priority of the Mann government.

For this, the government is working diligently and is dedicating projects to the people in every district, Kang added.