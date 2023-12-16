Vikas Malik picked to head Punjab and Haryana HC Bar body

Advocate Vikas Malik won the president’s post in the election held for the executive body of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association by clinching 1,536 votes. Malik defeated Onkar Singh Batalvi by 688 votes. Vikas Malik celebrating his election with his supporters in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

For the post of vice-president, Jasdev Singh Brar was elected with 1,618 votes and for the post of secretary, Swaran Singh Tiwana won by securing 2,142 votes. Parveen Dahiya was elected as joint secretary by securing 1,604 votes. The post of treasurer was won by Sunny Namdev, who polled the highest 2,673 votes.

Chairman of the election committee, senior advocate BS Rana said of the total eligible 4,213 voters, 3,626 cast their votes. For the first time, EVMs were used in the elections, he added.

Rohit Khullar to lead Chandigarh DBA

Advocate Rohit Khullar was elected as the new president of the Chandigarh District Bar Association (DBA) in the elections held at District Courts Complex, Sector 43, on Friday.

As many as 1,880 of the total 2,400 eligible members cast their votes through EVM machines, leading to speedy announcement of results.

Rohit Khullar (HT)

Khullar clinched the top post with 707 votes. He was given a close competition by advocate Sarabjit Kaur, who got 656 votes. The other two contenders for the president’s post were Neeraj Hans and Shalini Kumari.

Chandan Sharma was elected as vice-president by bagging 867 votes and Parminder Singh secretary with 402 votes. The post of joint secretary went to Simranjit Kaur, who got 978 votes, while Vijay Kumar was elected as treasurer with 1,095 votes.

Surinderpal Kaur, with 1,218 votes, was elected as library secretary.

Jagpal Singh re-elected as Panchkula DBA president

Panchkula Advocate Jagpal Singh was re-elected as the president of the Panchkula DBA. Incumbent president Jagpal got 665 votes against 213 polled to his rival, advocate Dinesh Kumar Saini. “Chambers for young advocates and adequate parking space at the district courts, apart from getting the open nullah along the district courts covered, are my priorities,” said Jagpal, who remained president of DBA in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2022.

Incumbent president Jagpal got 665 votes against 213 polled to his rival, advocate Dinesh Kumar Saini. (HT)

Advocate DK Gupta was elected as senior vice-president, advocate Suraj Prakash as vice-president and advocate Aman Dutt Sharma as secretary.

KPS Dhillon chosen as DRT Bar Association chief again

KPS Dhillon was re-elected as the president of the DRT Bar Association in Chandigarh. The elections for selecting the executive body of the association took place on the DRT premises.

Of the 127 eligible members, 124 turned up to vote. Facing tough competition from two more contestants, Dhillon emerged winner with 73 votes in his favour, bagging the post for the third time in a row.

KPS Dhillon (HT)

Sehgal was picked as the new vice-president, Tanvir Ratta as the secretary, Neha Arora as the joint secretary and Jeteshwar Malli as the treasurer.

Also, Jasneet Rana is executive member (above five years), and Mohan Prasad and Kamal Dev Sharma are executive members (below five years).