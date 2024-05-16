Vikramaditya Singh vows to set up medical college in Hiamchal’s Kullu if elected

Congress candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency, Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday said politics demands full-time commitment and was not a “part-time” job, while urging the voters to carefully consider the type of leadership they desire. Congress candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh addressing a public meeting in Kullu. (HT Photo)

The leader, who was addressing election meetings in the Kullu assembly segment, said “I am completely dedicated to the development of the Mandi parliamentary constituency. Today Kullu Manali is famous all over the world from a tourism point of view.”

“Whatever development work has been done in the entire state today is the contribution of the Congress government and former six-time chief minister of the state Late Virbhadra Singh has made a huge contribution in it,” he said, invoking the developmental works carried out by his father during his terms as the Himachal CM and MP from Mandi.

Vikramaditya said like other districts of the state, there was a great need for a medical college in Kullu as well.

“The way the youth in the state are facing dangerous diseases like cancer today is a matter of great concern, hence there is a great need to expand modern health services in the state,” he said, adding that opening a medical college in Kullu is also his priority and after being elected as MP.

Meanwhile, chief parliamentary secretary Sundar Singh Thakur said the Congress had chosen a young, educated and experienced leader as its candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency, adding that, if voted to power, Vikramaditya will become a strong voice for the state in the Parliament

Thakur also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeking clarification from them on choosing an outsider to contest the Mandi election, bypassing senior BJP leaders in the state. “Vikramaditya Singh will win from the Mandi parliamentary constituency by a huge margin,” he said.