Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: PM committed towards 100% saturation of govt schemes, says Sinha

Urging the Panchayati Raj institutions to raise awareness about government’s schemes in the maximum possible number of households, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed towards 100% saturation of government schemes.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed towards 100% saturation of government schemes (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was addressing a gathering at Dhok Waziran panchayat in Dansal tehsil of Jammu during ”Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra”. Sinha congratulated the panchayat representatives and people for their participation and urged them to generate awareness about government schemes and encourage enrolment of potential beneficiaries.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Sinha emphasised the need to replicate the best practices of Dhok Waziran panchayat to develop model villages for better livelihood options, improved quality of life and people’s participation for a happy, prosperous and peaceful panchayat.

“The Prime Minister is committed towards 100% saturation of government schemes and reaching out to the unreached. It provides a significant opportunity to rural and urban areas to ensure that the common man and vulnerable section is empowered,” Sinha added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He urged the people to actively participate in the campaign and avail the on-spot services being provided.

“Individual success stories must reach out to every nook and corner of UT to highlight the transformation brought about by the government’s flagship schemes”, he added.

“Through integrated action and involvement of every individual, we can turn the villages into viable, sustainable economic centres and create opportunities for youth, women, farmers and vulnerable section to accomplish the vision of a developed India,” Sinha said.

He highlighted the efforts of the J&K administration to ensure benefits of welfare measures reach the poor and weaker sections of society.

“UT administration is providing five marlas to landless beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (Gramin). This will raise living standards of the poor and vulnerable landless families,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sarpanch Raman Wazir and other beneficiaries from the panchayat shared their experiences and expressed gratitude for the administration.

.