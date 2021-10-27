Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Villagers lost in snow found in south Kashmir’s Shopian district
Villagers lost in snow found in south Kashmir’s Shopian district

The men, who had lost their way in the snow a week ago, were found in the Mony Mahal area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district after they were reported missing by their families
Rajouri senior superintendent of police Sheema Nabi Qasba has appealed people not to venture to snowbound areas and only use tracks that are safe in winter. The villagers had lost their way in the snow in the upper reaches of Rajouri but had been found in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 06:19 PM IST
By Press Trust of India, Jammu

Two villagers, who were reported missing from the upper reaches of Rajouri during snowfall last week, were found at a village in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police has said.

Javed Shah of Targain and his relative Khadam Shah of Hasote-Chassana were reported missing on October 24 during a trip to Kashmir. The men, who were on foot, also had their sheep and goats with them, a police officer said. The families of the two men lodged a complaint after they lost contact with them due to snowfall in high-altitude areas.

A police party was dispatched to the upper reaches of the snowbound mountains for a search and rescue operation, police said. The army also joined the search party along with a team from Jammu’s Reasi district.

The men were located at Mony Mahal area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, the officer said. Rajouri senior superintendent of police Sheema Nabi Qasba has appealed people not to venture to snowbound areas and only use tracks that are safe in winter.

