Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has directed officials to develop model villages in every district to demonstrate the effective on-ground implementation of the operations and maintenance Policy-2026 for rural water supply schemes.

Villages to play greater role in water management under Haryana's O&M policy

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During a review meeting on the policy on Monday, Rastogi said that the initiative has been formulated to promote a decentralised and community-driven model of rural water management, empowering villages to take greater ownership of the operation, maintenance and sustainability of their water supply systems.

He reiterated the state's commitment to strengthening sustainable, efficient and citizen-centric drinking water services across rural Haryana.

Reviewing various components of the policy, the chief secretary emphasised that ensuring access to safe drinking water requires not only the creation of infrastructure but also a robust mechanism for its long-term operation and maintenance.

He stressed the need for continuous monitoring, strong institutional support and active community participation to ensure uninterrupted water supply services.

An official statement said that Rastogi directed officials to develop model villages in every district to demonstrate effective implementation of the policy and encourage wider community participation across the state.

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{{^usCountry}} A cornerstone of the new O-M policy is to establish and empower Village Water and Sewerage Committees under gram panchayats, through a government-community partnership model. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A cornerstone of the new O-M policy is to establish and empower Village Water and Sewerage Committees under gram panchayats, through a government-community partnership model. {{/usCountry}}

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Commissioner and Secretary, Public Health Engineering, J Ganesan, highlighted that VWSCs have been entrusted with a central role under the policy framework. These committees will be responsible for planning, monitoring, infrastructure management, grievance redressal, billing, collection of user charges and maintenance of records related to village water supply systems.

The committees will also monitor repair works, supervise maintenance activities and coordinate with technical teams of the Public Health Engineering Department for timely resolution of issues.

The chief secretary directed all deputy commissioners to convene meetings of the District Water and Sewerage Mission to ensure smooth implementation of the O-M Policy-2026 and extend full coordination and administrative support to all concerned departments, gram panchayats and village water and sewerage committees.

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A significant feature of the policy is its emphasis on inclusive governance and women's participation in decision-making processes.

Officials informed the meeting that at least 50 per cent representation of women has been ensured in VWSCs, reflecting the government's commitment to empowering women at the grassroots level.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.