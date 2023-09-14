News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Violation of Covid norms: HC stays trial against ex-minister of Punjab Anil Joshi

Violation of Covid norms: HC stays trial against ex-minister of Punjab Anil Joshi

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 14, 2023 12:51 AM IST

High court bench of justice Vikas Bahl, while seeking response from the Punjab government by December 14, ordered that the trial court proceedings would remain stayed. Detailed order is awaited

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed trial court proceedings against former Punjab minister Anil Joshi in an August 31, 2021 criminal case registered by the Amritsar police.

The case was registered on the complaint of some cops, who had alleged that Joshi was allegedly involved in gathering of more than 2,000 persons at a resort in Amritsar city, violating government order of restrictions imposed against assembly of persons in view of Covid-19 outbreak, on August 28, 202
The case was registered on the complaint of some cops, who had alleged that Joshi was allegedly involved in gathering of more than 2,000 persons at a resort in Amritsar city, violating government order of restrictions imposed against assembly of persons in view of Covid-19 outbreak, on August 28, 202

High court bench of justice Vikas Bahl, while seeking response from the Punjab government by December 14, ordered that the trial court proceedings would remain stayed. Detailed order is awaited.

The case was registered on the complaint of some cops, who had alleged that Joshi was allegedly involved in gathering of more than 2,000 persons at a resort in Amritsar city, violating government order of restrictions imposed against assembly of persons in view of Covid-19 outbreak, on August 28, 2021. The challan was presented on November 18, 2022.

He had argued in the high court that the FIR was a result of political vendetta. No independent witness was associated by the police in the case. Also, the police registered a case on their own and there was no complaint in this regard, it was argued.

The plea further said as per the provisions of Section 195 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), a complaint could be filed by the officer whose orders were violated and not by the police on the basis of investigation. Hence, the FIR be quashed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out