Virbhadra bold leader: Nadda after meeting ex-CM in Shimla hospital

BJP president JP Nadda met veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, 87, at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla on Monday.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, state urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj and health minister Rajiv Saizal accompanied Nadda to the IGMC’s cardiology department where Virbhadra Singh is admitted. “Though I could not speak to Virbhadra Singh ji due to medical conditions, I enquired about his treatment from doctors and met his family members,” Nadda said.

“Virbhadra Singh ji is very bold and he should be well soon,” the BJP chief said after meeting the former chief minister’s wife and former Lok Sabha member Pratibha Singh and his son Vikramaditya Singh, who is the Shimla Rural MLA.

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, flew to Shimla from his residence at Vijaypur in Bilaspur district.

Later, Nadda and Thakur flew to Kullu to attend a BJP meeting after which the BJP chief is scheduled to visit Atal Tunnel at Rohtang Pass.

Virbhadra Singh, a six-time chief minister, was diagnosed with Covid-19 twice since he was initially hospitalised on April 12. He is under the treatment of cardiology department head Dr Parkash Negi for post-Covid complications.