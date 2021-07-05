Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Virbhadra bold leader: Nadda after meeting ex-CM in Shimla hospital
chandigarh news

Virbhadra bold leader: Nadda after meeting ex-CM in Shimla hospital

Accompanied by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, heads for BJP meet in Kullu; to visit Atal Tunnel, too
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 12:41 PM IST
BJP president JP Nadda and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur visiting veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Virbhadra Singh at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)

BJP president JP Nadda met veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, 87, at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla on Monday.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, state urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj and health minister Rajiv Saizal accompanied Nadda to the IGMC’s cardiology department where Virbhadra Singh is admitted. “Though I could not speak to Virbhadra Singh ji due to medical conditions, I enquired about his treatment from doctors and met his family members,” Nadda said.

“Virbhadra Singh ji is very bold and he should be well soon,” the BJP chief said after meeting the former chief minister’s wife and former Lok Sabha member Pratibha Singh and his son Vikramaditya Singh, who is the Shimla Rural MLA.

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, flew to Shimla from his residence at Vijaypur in Bilaspur district.

Later, Nadda and Thakur flew to Kullu to attend a BJP meeting after which the BJP chief is scheduled to visit Atal Tunnel at Rohtang Pass.

Virbhadra Singh, a six-time chief minister, was diagnosed with Covid-19 twice since he was initially hospitalised on April 12. He is under the treatment of cardiology department head Dr Parkash Negi for post-Covid complications.

