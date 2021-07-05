Home / Education / Exam Results / HPBOSE class 10 result 2021: List of websites to check HP board result
HPBOSE class 10 result 2021: List of websites to check HP board result(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
HPBOSE class 10 result 2021: List of websites to check HP board result(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

HPBOSE class 10 result 2021: List of websites to check HP board result

  • HPBOSE 10th (Matric) Result 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the class 10 board exam result today. Here's a list of websites where students can check result.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 10:02 AM IST

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the class 10 board exam result today. Students can check the HPBOSE 10th result 11.30 am onwards.

HPBOSE 10th result website

HP board 10th result 2021 live updates

HPBOSE matric result 2021: List of websites to check result

Hpbose.org

Results.gov.in

Candidates should check the HP board 10th result from the official websites only.

Due to heavy traffic on the website, the result links often slow down immediately after the result is released. In such cases students should wait for a while and retry later. The results will remain available on the official website for a longer duration and candidates can check it with ease.

The HPBOSE has already promoted class 10 students to class 11. Today, the board will release the marksheet of the students. The board Chairman will hold a press conference at 11.30 am and following that the results will be made available to students on the website, hpbose.org.



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hpbose results hpbose 10th result board exam result hp board + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.