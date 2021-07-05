Himachal Pradesh class 10 board exam result today at HPBOSE portal

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the state class 10 board exam on its official website, hpbose.org on July 5. The HPBOSE 10th result will be released after 11.30 am.

HPBOSE 10th result 2021

A total of 1,16,954 students were enrolled in Class 10 in the schools affiliated to HPBOSE across the state. These students had appeared in the first paper of the class 10 board exam on April 13 for Hindi subject. However, due to sudden spike in Coronavirus cases the rest of the exams were cancelled.

This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the class 10 board exams have been cancelled in many states and in the schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

States, CBSE and CISCE have adopted an alternative assessment method to calculate the marks of class 10 students.

The HPBOSE 10th result will be declared on the basis of an alternative assessment method.

The board has already promoted the students to class 11 on May 11. Only the marksheets will be released now.

HPBOSE 10th result 2021: Know how to check

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the top of the homepage, click on the ‘Student Corner’ tab, Click on ‘Results’

You will get a link that reads ‘10th (Regular/Compartment/Additional/Improvement) Examination, 2021 ‘

Click on the result link

A login page will open

Key in your roll number and click on Search

Your Result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Last year, the HP Board class 10 exam result was declared on June 9.