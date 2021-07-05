HP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: HPBOSE matric results today
- HP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The HPBOSE matric result will be released via press conference and will be available for the students on the website from around 11.30am.
HP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the results of state board class 10 exams on its official website, hpbose.org on Monday, July 5 for a total of 1,16,954 students. The HPBOSE 10th result will be released via press conference and will be available for the students on the website from around 11.30am. This year, the HP board 10th result has not been prepared in the regular way. Instead, an alternative assessment method was adopted by the Board to finalise the 10th result as the board exam could not be completed due to rising cases of COVID-19. On May 11, the board was asked to promote the class 10 students to class 11. The last year's board exam result was declared in June. The top position was clinched by Tanu of Ishan Public School in Har Samloti, Kangra, who scored 98.71% marks. The overall pass percentage was 68.11%, an increase of 7.32% from previous year’s 60.79%.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUL 05, 2021 09:40 AM IST
HP Board 10th result 2020 topper
In 2020, the top position in the HPBOSE 10th result was clinched by Tanu of Ishan Public School in Har Samloti, Kangra. She had scored 98.71% marks.
-
JUL 05, 2021 09:34 AM IST
HP board 10th result: Last year's result
The last year's HPBOSE 10th result was declared on June 9. Out of the total number of candidates who had appeared in the exam, 68.11% had passed. This was an improvement in comparison to the Board's performance in 2019 when the pass percentage was 60.79%.
-
JUL 05, 2021 09:29 AM IST
HPBOSE 10th result 2021, what's next?
The HPBOSE has already promoted class 10 students to class 11. Today, the board will release the marksheet of the students. The board Chairman will hold a press conference at 11.30 am and following that the results will be made available to students on the website, hpbose.org.
-
JUL 05, 2021 09:20 AM IST
HP board 10th result 2021 marking scheme
This year the HP board 10th result has not been processed in the regular way. Due to rising cases of COVID-19 the board exams were cancelled in the state. In order to assess the students who have missed their exams, the Board has adopted an alternative evaluation criteria.
-
JUL 05, 2021 09:09 AM IST
HPBOSE matric result 2021: How to check
The HPBOSE matric result will be available on the official website of the board, hpbose.org. Immediately after the result is out there are chances that the website may slow down. In such cases, students need not panic and wait for a while.
Students can use HP board 10th result 2021 roll number to check their result.
-
JUL 05, 2021 09:04 AM IST
HPBOSE 10th result 2021 today
The HPBOSE class 10 result will be declared today at hpbose.org. The HP board 10th result will be released 11.30 am onwards.
Get our daily newsletter
HP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: HPBOSE matric results today
- HP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The HPBOSE matric result will be released via press conference and will be available for the students on the website from around 11.30am.
Himachal Pradesh class 10 board exam result today at HPBOSE portal
- The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the state class 10 board exam on its official website, hpbose.org on July 5. The HPBOSE 10th result will be released after 11.30 am.
HP Board Class 10th result 2021 today, direct link
- The HPBOSE class 10th result will be released today, said an official. The HP Board class 10th result will be available on the official website of the Board, hpbose.org 11.30 am onwards.
JKBOSE class 11 result 2021 declared for summer zone, know how to check
- The JKBOSE class 11 result 2021 has been declared for summer zone. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the result on its official website, jkbose.nic.in.
SRMJEEE phase 2 result expected tomorrow, important points for candidates
- The phase 2 result of SRMJEEE is expected tomorrow. The SRMJEEE result will be available on the official website srmist.edu.in.
SRMJEEE Result 2021 for Phase 2 likely to release on July 5, check notice here
RBI JE Result 2021 declared on rbi.org.in, direct link to check result here
NBE FMGE 2021 result declared, check it here
- NBE FMGE 2021 result declared, direct link here
UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2021 results declared
- UPSC NDA and NA exam 1 2021 result declared
JKBOSE Class 10 Results for Jammu Summer Zone declared, direct link
- JKBOSE Class 10 Results: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared Secondary School Examination or Class 10 results for Jammu region (Summer zone).
AKTU students take to social media to express anger over incomplete results
- Students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) have expressed their unhappiness over incomplete results announced recently.
NEET MDS Result 2021: Score card for all India 50 percent seats released
Delhi Govt announces class 9 and Class 11 results, direct link
- Directorate of Education, Delhi has released the Class 9, 11 results 2021 on Tuesday, June 22.
Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2021 releasing today, here’s how to check
AEEE 2021 Result 2021 declared, direct link for Phase 2 scores
- AEEE 2021 Result: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has declared AEEE 2021 result on Sunday, June 20.