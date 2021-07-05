Home / Education / Exam Results / HP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: HPBOSE matric results today
HP Board Class 10 Result 2021 Live Updates
HP Board Class 10 Result 2021 Live Updates
Live

HP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: HPBOSE matric results today

  • HP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The HPBOSE matric result will be released via press conference and will be available for the students on the website from around 11.30am.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 09:40 AM IST

HP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the results of state board class 10 exams on its official website, hpbose.org on Monday, July 5 for a total of 1,16,954 students. The HPBOSE 10th result will be released via press conference and will be available for the students on the website from around 11.30am. This year, the HP board 10th result has not been prepared in the regular way. Instead, an alternative assessment method was adopted by the Board to finalise the 10th result as the board exam could not be completed due to rising cases of COVID-19. On May 11, the board was asked to promote the class 10 students to class 11. The last year's board exam result was declared in June. The top position was clinched by Tanu of Ishan Public School in Har Samloti, Kangra, who scored 98.71% marks. The overall pass percentage was 68.11%, an increase of 7.32% from previous year’s 60.79%.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 05, 2021 09:40 AM IST

    HP Board 10th result 2020 topper

    In 2020, the top position in the HPBOSE 10th result was clinched by Tanu of Ishan Public School in Har Samloti, Kangra. She had scored 98.71% marks.

  • JUL 05, 2021 09:34 AM IST

    HP board 10th result: Last year's result

    The last year's HPBOSE 10th result was declared on June 9. Out of the total number of candidates who had appeared in the exam, 68.11% had passed. This was an improvement in comparison to the Board's performance in 2019 when the pass percentage was 60.79%.

  • JUL 05, 2021 09:29 AM IST

    HPBOSE 10th result 2021, what's next?

    The HPBOSE has already promoted class 10 students to class 11. Today, the board will release the marksheet of the students. The board Chairman will hold a press conference at 11.30 am and following that the results will be made available to students on the website, hpbose.org.

  • JUL 05, 2021 09:20 AM IST

    HP board 10th result 2021 marking scheme

    This year the HP board 10th result has not been processed in the regular way. Due to rising cases of COVID-19 the board exams were cancelled in the state. In order to assess the students who have missed their exams, the Board has adopted an alternative evaluation criteria.

  • JUL 05, 2021 09:09 AM IST

    HPBOSE matric result 2021: How to check

    The HPBOSE matric result will be available on the official website of the board, hpbose.org. Immediately after the result is out there are chances that the website may slow down. In such cases, students need not panic and wait for a while.

    Students can use HP board 10th result 2021 roll number to check their result.

  • JUL 05, 2021 09:04 AM IST

    HPBOSE 10th result 2021 today

    The HPBOSE class 10 result will be declared today at hpbose.org. The HP board 10th result will be released 11.30 am onwards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hpbose results hpbose 10th result board exam result hp board board exams 2021
HP Board Class 10 Result 2021 Live Updates
HP Board Class 10 Result 2021 Live Updates
exam results

HP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: HPBOSE matric results today

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 09:40 AM IST
  • HP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The HPBOSE matric result will be released via press conference and will be available for the students on the website from around 11.30am.
READ FULL STORY
HPBOSE 10th result 2021 @hpbose.org today, know how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
HPBOSE 10th result 2021 @hpbose.org today, know how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

Himachal Pradesh class 10 board exam result today at HPBOSE portal

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 09:16 AM IST
  • The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the state class 10 board exam on its official website, hpbose.org on July 5. The HPBOSE 10th result will be released after 11.30 am.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HP Board Class 10th result 2021 today, direct link(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
HP Board Class 10th result 2021 today, direct link(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

HP Board Class 10th result 2021 today, direct link

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 09:18 AM IST
  • The HPBOSE class 10th result will be released today, said an official. The HP Board class 10th result will be available on the official website of the Board, hpbose.org 11.30 am onwards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JKBOSE class 11 result 2021 declared for summer zone, know how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
JKBOSE class 11 result 2021 declared for summer zone, know how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

JKBOSE class 11 result 2021 declared for summer zone, know how to check

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 11:28 AM IST
  • The JKBOSE class 11 result 2021 has been declared for summer zone. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the result on its official website, jkbose.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The SRMJEEE result will be available on the official website srmist.edu.in.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The SRMJEEE result will be available on the official website srmist.edu.in.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

SRMJEEE phase 2 result expected tomorrow, important points for candidates

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 11:19 AM IST
  • The phase 2 result of SRMJEEE is expected tomorrow. The SRMJEEE result will be available on the official website srmist.edu.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SRMJEEE Result 2021 for Phase 2 likely to release on July 5, check notice here
SRMJEEE Result 2021 for Phase 2 likely to release on July 5, check notice here
exam results

SRMJEEE Result 2021 for Phase 2 likely to release on July 5, check notice here

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 03:40 PM IST
SRMJEEE Result 2021 for Phase 2 likely to release on July 5, 2021. Candidates can check the result on the official site of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI JE Result 2021 declared on rbi.org.in, direct link to check result here(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint File Photo))
RBI JE Result 2021 declared on rbi.org.in, direct link to check result here(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint File Photo))
exam results

RBI JE Result 2021 declared on rbi.org.in, direct link to check result here

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 03:42 PM IST
RBI JE Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result on the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in. Direct link to check result here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NBE FMG Result 2021declared(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
NBE FMG Result 2021declared(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
exam results

NBE FMGE 2021 result declared, check it here

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 05:47 PM IST
  • NBE FMGE 2021 result declared, direct link here
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2021 Result
UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2021 Result
exam results

UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2021 results declared

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • UPSC NDA and NA exam 1 2021 result declared
READ FULL STORY
Close
JKBOSE Class 10 Results: Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2020 from Jammu division can check their results by visiting jkbose.ac.in.(jkbose.ac.in)
JKBOSE Class 10 Results: Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2020 from Jammu division can check their results by visiting jkbose.ac.in.(jkbose.ac.in)
exam results

JKBOSE Class 10 Results for Jammu Summer Zone declared, direct link

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 01:14 PM IST
  • JKBOSE Class 10 Results: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared Secondary School Examination or Class 10 results for Jammu region (Summer zone).
READ FULL STORY
Close
AKTU students alleged the university had assured that incomplete results will be updated soon but it has been almost a week but there had been no progress.(Handout image)
AKTU students alleged the university had assured that incomplete results will be updated soon but it has been almost a week but there had been no progress.(Handout image)
exam results

AKTU students take to social media to express anger over incomplete results

By Rajeev Mullick
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 06:16 PM IST
  • Students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) have expressed their unhappiness over incomplete results announced recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NEET MDS Result 2021: Score card for all India 50 percent seats released(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
NEET MDS Result 2021: Score card for all India 50 percent seats released(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

NEET MDS Result 2021: Score card for all India 50 percent seats released

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 08:47 AM IST
NEET MDS Result 2021 score card has been released. Candidates can check the all india 50 percent seats on official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the Directorate of Education, the pass percentage for the class 9 students is 80.3% and for class 11 student the pass percentage is 96.90%.(HT File/representative)
As per the Directorate of Education, the pass percentage for the class 9 students is 80.3% and for class 11 student the pass percentage is 96.90%.(HT File/representative)
exam results

Delhi Govt announces class 9 and Class 11 results, direct link

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 08:40 PM IST
  • Directorate of Education, Delhi has released the Class 9, 11 results 2021 on Tuesday, June 22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2021 releasing today, here’s how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2021 releasing today, here’s how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2021 releasing today, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 22, 2021 08:47 PM IST
Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2021 to release today, June 22, 2021. Candidates can check the result by following the steps given below on edudel.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AEEE 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the AEEE phase 2 exam can check their AEEE phase 2 result on the official website of the University at www.amrita.edu.
AEEE 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the AEEE phase 2 exam can check their AEEE phase 2 result on the official website of the University at www.amrita.edu.
exam results

AEEE 2021 Result 2021 declared, direct link for Phase 2 scores

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 07:40 PM IST
  • AEEE 2021 Result: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has declared AEEE 2021 result on Sunday, June 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.