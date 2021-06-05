Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virus claims 34 lives in J&K, toll breaches 4,000 mark

On Friday, J&K also reported 1,723 fresh infections, taking the overall cases to 2, 97,602 and total fatalities to 4,026
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 01:36 AM IST
Jammu: A health worker collects swab samples of a Gujjar-Bakarwal community child for COVID-19 tests, on the outskirts of Jammu. (PTI)

With 34 new Covid-related deaths in J&K, the toll due to pandemic that began in March last year has crossed the 4,000 mark.

On Friday, J&K also reported 1,723 fresh infections, taking the overall cases to 2, 97,602 and total fatalities to 4,026.

Of the deaths in the UT, 13 were reported in Jammu division and 21 in Kashmir. Of the new cases, 1,124 are from Kashmir while 599 are from Jammu. The number of patients who were cured in the UT on Friday was 2,731. The active positive cases dropped to 29,615 from the highest ever of 52,848 on May 13.

With the fresh recoveries, the recovery rate in J&K has gone up to 88.6%. Officials said that 49,415 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT with the overall number of tests reaching 8.9 million.

With 303 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 177 in Baramulla, and 165 in Jammu district.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 1.17 lakh cases and 1,882 deaths of the total.

