Virus surge brings import from Afghanistan via Attari border to a halt

The import from Afghanistan via the Attari-Wagah border has dipped to near zero in the past one week amid a rapid surge in coronavirus cases in India.

Officials posted at the Attari integrated check post (ICP), which facilitates India’s trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan, said only a couple of trucks brought dry fruits and licorice for the last 10 days. However, no truck came from Afghanistan on Saturday and Sunday.

Land Port Authority of India (LPAI)’s ICP manager Sukhdev Singh attributed the Covid-19 surge in India is a reason behind the drastic dip.

Before mid-April, nearly 15 trucks carrying goods came from Afghanistan on a daily basis. The daily count of trucks was recorded more than 50 till mid-March when apple was also being imported from the country.

A senior customs official said, “There is less import from Afghanistan due to off-season of dry fruits. We are following all Covid-19 protocols at the time of the unloading of trucks. A health department team gives clearance to ruck drivers at the zero line before they cross over to India.”

Anil Mehra, president of the Federation of Karyana and Dry Fruit Association said, “Most of the dry fruit traders are based in New Delhi where a strict lockdown has been imposed. Many of the importers in the national capital have shelved their orders from Afghanistan. Besides, transportation here was also impacted due to a sudden surge in pandemic and Indian traders are not placing many orders.”

“Also, we have to keep the wholesale Majith Mandi market in Amritsar closed on weekend due to rising cases. The market opens for just a few hours on weekdays. Many traders are also not placing their orders from Afghanistan due to logistical issues arising in the wake of the second Covid-19 wave,” he added.

Majith Mandi is one of the biggest import-export markets in the country.

The dip in trade has once again added to the woes of hundreds of truckers and porters working at the ICP. “We were virtually rendered out of work when India-Pakistan trade was suspended in 2019. We were earning our livelihood solely due imports from Afghanistan,” said Lakhwinder Singh, a porter.

Pakistan stopped all trade relations with India after the latter abrogated Article 370.

The import from Afghanistan via the Attari-Wagah border has dipped to near zero in the past one week amid a rapid surge in coronavirus cases in India. Officials posted at the Attari integrated check post (ICP), which facilitates India’s trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan, said only a couple of trucks brought dry fruits and licorice for the last 10 days. However, no truck came from Afghanistan on Saturday and Sunday. Land Port Authority of India (LPAI)’s ICP manager Sukhdev Singh attributed the Covid-19 surge in India is a reason behind the drastic dip. Before mid-April, nearly 15 trucks carrying goods came from Afghanistan on a daily basis. The daily count of trucks was recorded more than 50 till mid-March when apple was also being imported from the country. A senior customs official said, “There is less import from Afghanistan due to off-season of dry fruits. We are following all Covid-19 protocols at the time of the unloading of trucks. A health department team gives clearance to ruck drivers at the zero line before they cross over to India.” Anil Mehra, president of the Federation of Karyana and Dry Fruit Association said, “Most of the dry fruit traders are based in New Delhi where a strict lockdown has been imposed. Many of the importers in the national capital have shelved their orders from Afghanistan. Besides, transportation here was also impacted due to a sudden surge in pandemic and Indian traders are not placing many orders.” “Also, we have to keep the wholesale Majith Mandi market in Amritsar closed on weekend due to rising cases. The market opens for just a few hours on weekdays. Many traders are also not placing their orders from Afghanistan due to logistical issues arising in the wake of the second Covid-19 wave,” he added. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Punjab cabinet gives nod to new SIT in Kotkapura police firing Eight Haryana districts in critical category, three closing in Haryana clocks 75 fatalities, highest so far No ambulance, two Ludhiana families forced to ferry the dead in auto-rickshaw, cart Majith Mandi is one of the biggest import-export markets in the country. The dip in trade has once again added to the woes of hundreds of truckers and porters working at the ICP. “We were virtually rendered out of work when India-Pakistan trade was suspended in 2019. We were earning our livelihood solely due imports from Afghanistan,” said Lakhwinder Singh, a porter. Pakistan stopped all trade relations with India after the latter abrogated Article 370.