Visa fraud: 4 booked for duping Chandigarh man of 27.4L

Four people were booked for duping Nirmal Singh of Sector 42-C of ₹27.4 lakh on Sunday.

Singh alleged that Gurbachan Singh, Kultar Singh Pawar, Rupinder Pal Singh alias Rimpy, Sukhpal Singh alias Shamma and other unidentified persons, all residents of Sector 40, cheated him of ₹27.4 lakh on the pretext of providing a Canadian work visa to his son, Jatinder Pal Singh. Having received the money, they neither sent him abroad nor returned his money, after which Singh approached the police.

A case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. The accused are yet to be arrested.

In another case, the branch manager of a bank in Sector 34 alleged that one Rohit Grover and others availed a term loan of ₹40 lakh for purchase of machines and cash credit limit of up to ₹95 lakh. However, they failed to pay the loan instalments. They also shifted hypothecated stocks and machinery from the unit without the permission of the bank.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.