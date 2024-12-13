Vishwa Samudra Open 2024: Local lad Ajeetesh fires steady 69 to stay ahead by two shots

Ajeetesh Sandhu, the overnight leader by three shots, maintained his dominance in round three after he fired a steady three-under 69 to stay ahead by two shots at the INR 2 crore Vishwa Samudra Open 2024 being played at the esteemed Delhi Golf Club (DGC). The Chandigarh golfer’s 54-hole total read 11-under 205. International winner Ajeetesh began the day on a positive note with a birdie on the second but then had some anxious moments with bogeys on the eighth and ninth. (HT)

Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain carded the day’s best score of 67 to rise one spot to second place at nine-under 207.

It seems to be a two-horse race between Ajeetesh (69-67-69) and Jamal (67-73-67) heading into the fourth and final round as there is daylight between the top two and the rest of the field. M Dharma (71) of Bengaluru was a distant third at four-under 212, while Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Sandhu (71) and Delhi’s Rashid Khan (72) were tied fourth at three-under 213.

International winner Ajeetesh began the day on a positive note with a birdie on the second but then had some anxious moments with bogeys on the eighth and ninth. After finding the bushes and having an unplayable ball on the ninth, 36-year-old Ajeetesh recovered well by making a tricky 10-feet conversion there to salvage a bogey when it could’ve been worse for him.

This was followed by an eight-feet birdie conversion by Ajeetesh on the 10th that proved to be the beginning of his comeback. Ajeetesh then capitalised on the remaining two par-5s, the 14th and 18th, with birdies and also scored a birdie with a short-range conversion on the 15th.