Vision to make Haryana a developed state by 2047 on display: Saini

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 03:36 am IST

Officials said that in this exhibition, the room of the holy book Gita written in 35 global languages of different countries is also noteworthy and commendable.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that modern and hi-tech technology has been used in the state-level exhibition of the Information, Public Relations and Language Department at the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, where the plan to make Haryana a developed state by 2047 has been well displayed.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at a stall during an exhibition in Kurukshetra on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
After inaugurating the exhibition, Saini said that under one roof, Haryana’s progress, future plans, teachings of the holy book Geeta, history of the major pilgrimage sites of Kurukshetra, and the main parts of Mahabharata on huge curved LEDs are worth seeing.

Saini also visited 25 stalls set up by various departments to showcase their achievements and future plans and took feedback about the plans of each department and also praised the facts, decoration and modern technology of the exhibition.

“Through this high-tech technology, a unique effort was made to showcase the 18 chapters of the holy book Geeta and the teachings given by Lord Krishna to Arjuna during the Mahabharata. Haryana is a living example of a developmental state with a glorious history. While the birthplace of Geeta is spreading the light of knowledge to the entire world, the developmental achievements of the Haryana Government are giving Haryana an incomparable identity among the leading states of the country,” he said.

