Visitors from 7 states will need Covid -ve report to enter Himachal after April 16

A reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) negative report will be mandatory for those visiting Himachal Pradesh from seven high-caseload states after April 16, said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday.

Those visiting the hill-state from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh must furnish a Covid negative report not older than 72 hours.

“Tourists have not been banned from visiting the state. However, hotel owners and tourists must strictly adhere to standard operating procedures (SoPs),” said the CM.

Thakur, who was presiding over a meeting of state officials to review the situation due to a sharp spike in virus cases, emphasising on testing, tracing and treatment with effective surveillance of micro-containment zones. He also directed officials to increase the pace of testing and achieve the target of 70% RT-PCR tests.

He said the state health department must also take steps to increase bed capacity in order to meet any eventuality. “The virus is spreading rapidly, which is a major concern,” he said. In the last 45 days, the state has reported over 10,690 new cases and 120 deaths.

Can visit temples but no jagrans, bhandaras

Thakur said devotees can visit temples during Navratri. However, organising ‘langars’, ‘bhandaras’ and ‘jagran’ had been banned. Pilgrims must adhere to social distancing norms and use face masks.

The CM said no overcrowding would be allowed in buses and other public transport and private vehicles. Wearing of face masks even in the vehicles must be strictly enforced and action must be taken against those who flout guidelines.

He said people’s negligence had resulted in a sharp resurgence in Covid cases across the state.

Himachal records 570 virus cases

Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded 570 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the state’s case count to 69,686. No death was reported.

Of the new cases, 128 were reported in in Kangra, 105 in Solan, 92 in Shimla, 59 in Mandi, 53 in Una, 46 in Sirmaur, 26 in Hamirpur, 21 each in Bilaspur and Chamba, 10 in Kullu, seven in Lahaul-Spiti and two in Kinnaur.

There are now 5,369 active cases in the state while 63,177 people have recovered.

Shimla is the worst hit district with 11,603 cases, followed by Mandi (11,039) and Kangra (10,809). Solan has 8,529 infections, Una 4,831, Kullu 4,741, Sirmaur 4,365, Hamirpur 4,047, Bilaspur 3,672, Chamba, 3,315, Kinnaur 1,412 and Lahaul-Spiti 1,318.