Visitors walk elbow-to-elbow as encroachments bring down space, festive mood at Ludhiana markets

Chaos and congestion prevails across the city’s main markets as illegal encroachments continue to play spoilsport for festive excitement among residents.

Shop owners and hawkers putting up stalls on the road at shopping centres that are already struggling with crowds amid a dearth of proper parking space has led to the city witnessing traffic snarls during peak hours.

The markets at Clock Tower, Jawahar Camp, Field Ganj, Ghumar mandi and Model Town, all of which witness a heavy footfall from the city and neighbouring areas can be seen choked with vehicles — especially during the evening as a number of shop owners have put up stalls to attract customers.

Vehicles parked on the roadside do not allow for smooth movement of traffic, resulting in bottlenecks.

Speaking of the problems being faced by visitors, Surjeet Singh of Koocha Mohalla, saying, “Sometimes it takes me over 15 minutes to cross even a small stretch at Jawahar Camp market while returning home from work in the evenings.”

Residents rue the loss of joy and excitement of festive shopping, with Vishal Sharma, a resident of Tagore Nagar shopping at the Model Town market, saying, “Even on a two-wheeler, it is hard to make your way through the market as one lane is completely occupied by stalls. Shopping is no longer joyful, but rather cumbersome”

The experience is no better for shop owners, with several owning business at the city’s Chaura Bazar saying the encroachments-induced congestion has led to a drop in footfall at their shops.

Kuldeep Mehta, who owns a garments shop at the market, said, “My shop is at the corner of the road, which remains clogged with vehicles till the evening. Other shopkeepers have installed stalls outside their shops to attract the customers. which has affected my business.”

Satinder Singh, who owns a grocery shop at the Field Ganj market, meanwhile, said “A lot of vehicles get damaged after getting hit during the jams. Sometimes, pedestrians also get hit by vehicles as there is no space on the road.”

Jaskirat Arora, a shopkeeper at the Chaura Bazar, sees no end to the problems, saying, “We have made several complaints to the municipal authorities and traffic police to remove the vends who are occupying the road illegally. But even after the administration’s action, the vends pop again.”

Municipal corporation Secretary-cum-in-charge of tehbazari wing TS Panchhi, meanwhile, said, “We are keeping a check on the areas where the encroachments have propped up. Soon, we will make announcements warning of strict action against offenders.”

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, traffic) Gurdial Singh, added, “Orders have been already given to the officer-in-charge of the zones to keep a check on the encroachments. We will also convey to market associations against putting up stalls on roads.”