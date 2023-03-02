‘Volatile’ situation: MHA to send 50 companies of central forces to Punjab

To maintain law and order ahead of Hola Mohalla in Punjab, especially after the Ajnala clash, Union home ministry will sent 50 companies of the central armed police force to Punjab. The central forces will remain in Punjab from March 6 to 16. (HT Photo)

A company comprises around 120 security personnel. The central forces will remain in Punjab from March 6 to 16.

Officials said the Centre will send 10 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force, eight of Rapid Action Force, 12 of Border Security Force, 10 of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and 10 of Sashastra Seema Bal.

The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government had on February 28 requested the Union ministry to send 120 companies of central forces following clash of radicals with cops in Ajnala on February 23 and in Mohali on February 8.

On February 23, scores of supporters of radical Sikh organisation Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, armed with spears and swords, had clashed with policemen, injuring a few of them, and then laid siege to a police station in Ajnala to demand the release of one of his aides.

On February 8, more than 30 cops were injured and dozens of police vehicles were damaged after armed protesters, seeking the release of Sikh prisoners went on a rampage, smashing vehicles and cornering cops, near the Chandigarh-Mohali border.

“The law and order situation in Punjab is presently volatile due the various protests launched by radical groups, farmers and employees who are agitating on various religious, social and economic issues. Some radicals armed with traditional weapons have even resorted to violence and clashed with police at Mohali-Chandigarh border on February 8 and at police station in Ajnala on February 23,” the requisition letter by the Punjab home department to the Union home ministry read.

The letter further said that foreign-based pro-Khalistan terror outfits in association with Pak-based terror groups backed by Pak intelligence operatives have recently sent large quantity of sophisticated weapons and explosives, including tiffin bombs, metallic container pre-fabricated IEDs, RDX, detonators, timer devises, hand grenades and AK-47 rifles from across the border to disturb peace in Punjab.

“Hola Mohalla, a mega politico-religious event is going to commence on March 3 and will continue up to March 10. As per reliable inputs, radicals may try to hijack various religious and political events during it to spread their ideology and radicalise a greater number of gullible and vulnerable youth,” the letter said.

Due to surcharged atmosphere of the state, apart from Rupnagar (district which hosts lakhs of devotees during Hola Mohalla), many other districts have been categorised as highly sensitive and are on high alert, the letter read.

“In a recent development, ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal have been chargesheeted in the police firing incidents at Kotkapura and it is anticipated that various radical groups may press for their arrest. Besides, SAD workers may hold protests against the government and the police department to favour their leaders. This may lead to statewide law and order problem,” he letter further added.

