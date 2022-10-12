Voluntary disclosure scheme for small-scale industries to be under PPCB’s ambit: CM

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced the voluntary disclosure scheme (VDS) is required to obtain the consent of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) for all the small-scale industries or institutes/other establishments (having capital investment less than ₹10 crore).

The chief minister, while chairing a meeting with a delegation of industrialists from Ludhiana here in Chandigarh, said that under the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, all the industries are required to obtain consent to establish/operate from PPCB. However, he said that there are certain industries which have never obtained consent to operate from the PPCB and are required to pay consent fees since 1992 or from the date of commissioning, whichever was later.

Mann added that to promote industrial growth and to bring the industries under the ambit of environmental compliances, the government has decided to extend VDS for all small-scale industries or institutes.

The CM said under this scheme, the industries or institutes/other establishments will not have to pay any fee from the year 1992 to October 31, 2018, except a one-time notional fee of ₹5000. Mann said that such industries will have to deposit consent fees only after November 1, 2018.

The CM further said that the last date for filing online applications by the industries under this scheme was till March 31, 2023. He said that for more details, the industrialists can visit the PPCB website www.ppcb.punjab.gov.in. Mann also assured the industrialists to resolve all their pending issues regarding focal points, power supply, CLU, speeding up work on exhibition centre in Ludhiana, solid waste management, research and development, skill development and youth employment and others.