Vote for AAP in Haryana, to secure your children’s future, says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sought votes for his party candidates in Kalayat and Pundri in Kaithal and urged the people of Haryana to ‘give him a chance’ in the upcoming assembly elections to secure a better future for the children of the state. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) natiobnal convener Arvind Kejriwal during a public meeting at Kalayat in Kaithal on Saturday. (AAP-X)

Addressing a public meeting in Balu village of Kalayat, the former Delhi chief minister said that the party candidate Anurag Dhanda left his job and entered politics to serve the public.

“Give him a chance, it will solve all your problems. There is a problem of drinking water and drainage in every village of Kalayat, there is a problem of employment. The people of Kalayat gave a chance to everyone, this time give a chance to Dhanda,” the AAP supremo said.

Kejriwal said that Kalayat’s children are going abroad ‘illegally by selling their land’ due to unemployment.

Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of getting AAP leaders arrested in false accusations.

“... Prime Minister thought that Kejriwal is doing a lot of work. He needs to be stopped. They arrested all our party leaders. They wanted to attack my honesty. They made false accusations, called me a ‘Bhrashtachari’ and a ‘Chor’... I am roaming around in Delhi, people are saying that I can be anything but a ‘Chor’... I resigned and said that the people of Delhi will decide if I am honest or not...,” former Delhi CM added.

Later, Kejriwal held a roadshow in Pundri in support of party candidate Narendra Sharma.

AAP state president Sushil Gupta and singers Kulbir Danoda, Anu Kadian were also present during the event.

He asked the audience to give his party a chance to serve and counted five guarantees to the people of Haryana.

Kejriwal reiterated five guarantees, including free electricity, free medical services, excellent government schools, ₹1,000 for women above the age of 18, and youth employment.