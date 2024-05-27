 Vote for AAP to let Punjab secure funds from Centre: CM Mann - Hindustan Times
Vote for AAP to let Punjab secure funds from Centre: CM Mann

ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Ferozepur
May 28, 2024 05:46 AM IST

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann announces plans to include locally grown kinnows in school mid-day meals and replacing bananas sourced from Kerala with fruits from Punjab.

Accusing the Central government of withholding funds and obstructing legislative sessions, chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Monday said he would take his fight to the Supreme Court, if necessary. Addressing a rally in Abohar, he urged voters to bolster Aam Aadmi Party’s position in Parliament by voting for party’s Lok Sabha candidates. “With seven Rajya Sabha members and 13 Lok Sabha members, we will be powerful enough to secure funds for Punjab and address your issues,” he asserted.

Addressing a rally in Abohar, chief minister Bhagwant Mann reiterates his goal of providing 100% canal water to farmers to reduce reliance on tube wells.
Campaigning for AAP’s Ferozepur candidate Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, Mann highlighted various local issues, particularly the provision of canal water for narma (cotton) fields, a demand frequently raised by local farmers. He assured that the other regional problems would also be addressed systematically.

The CM dismissed the notion of Abohar being Punjab’s “tail”, insisting it was a priority for him. He lauded the government’s efforts to supply canal water to horticulture and cotton farmers and reiterated his goal of providing 100% canal water to Punjab’s farms to reduce reliance on tube wells.

Taking a jibe at Sukhbir Badal, Mann criticised his “absence from parliamentary activities and failure” to address Ferozepur’s issues.

Outlining his vision for Punjab and Ferozepur, Mann proposed attracting food processing companies to the area. He announced plans to include locally grown kinnows in school mid-day meals and replacing bananas sourced from Kerala with fruits from Punjab.

Urging voters to support AAP during voting on June 1, Mann said, “If I can make your electricity bills zero, you can make Akali, Congress and BJP zero in Punjab.”

AAP candidate Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar highlighted CM’s awareness of Ferozepur issues. He credited Mann with solving the canal water problem.

