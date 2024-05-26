 Vote for AAP to protect hard-earned freedom, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Vote for AAP to protect hard-earned freedom, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 26, 2024 07:28 AM IST

Campaigning in favour of AAP Amritsar candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal at Rajasansi, Ajnala and Majitha assembly constituencies, the CM said voters should get ready to save democracy and constitution.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, on Saturday, asked the voters to exercise their franchise in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) if they want to protect the country’s hard-earned freedom.

Campaigning in favour of AAP Amritsar candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal at Rajasansi, Ajnala and Majitha assembly constituencies, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said voters should get ready to save democracy and constitution.
Campaigning in favour of AAP Amritsar candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal at Rajasansi, Ajnala and Majitha assembly constituencies, the CM said voters should get ready to save democracy and constitution.

“Get ready to use the right to vote to protect the hard-earned freedom earned by us. Cabinet Minister Dhaliwal got 10,000 acres of illegally encroached land freed from the influential people. He is one of the strongest voices that Punjab has. He will raise Punjab’s issues in the parliament and will get Punjab’s pending funds released”, Mann said.

Mann also took a dig at the Badals and Shiromani Akali Dal in Majitha and urged the people to vote for change.

“We are going to end the hooliganism of Bikram Majithia, there will no longer be ‘jhoothe parche’ (false cases) against the people,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Vote for AAP to protect hard-earned freedom, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Sunday, May 26, 2024
