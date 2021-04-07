Voting underway for four municipal corporations, 6 nagar panchayats in Himachal

Polling began for four municipal corporations, six nagar panchayats and panchayats in three blocks of Shimla and Mandi districts on Wednesday.

The four municipal corporations for which elections are being held are Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi and Solan.

A total of 279 candidates are in the fray in 64 wards of the four corporations.

Dharamshala will elect its civic body for the second time, while the other three corporations are newly formed.

Also read: Himachal imposes fresh curbs on gatherings

The elections are being contested on party symbols this time.

State electoral officer Sanjeev Mahajan said polling will be held till 4pm and counting of votes will be done after that.

The results will be declared by late evening.

Triangular contest between BJP, Congress, AAP

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress are locked in a tight fight in the civic body elections, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to find a foothold in the hill state, making the contest a triangular one.

The stakes are high for the ruling BJP, particularly for chief minister Jai Ram Thakur in his hometown of Mandi, as the saffron party looks to continue its winning streak in the elections.

BJP faces rebellion in Mandi, Dharamshala and Palampur

Capturing the Mandi Municipal Corporation is not going to be a cakewalk for the BJP in the face of rebellion by local MLA Anil Sharma, a former state power minister, who refused to campaign for the party.

In Dharamshala and Palampur also, the ruling BJP faces rebellion from senior party leaders contesting the elections as independents after being denied the ticket.

Voting on for 121 panchayats, too

Six newly formed nagar panchayats, including Chirgaon and Nerwa in Shimla, Aani, Nirmand in Kullu, Kandaghat in Solan and Amb in Una are also going to the polls.

Voting is underway in 121 panchayats in three blocks of Shimla and Mandi districts.

The state electoral officer said that voting is being held in 48 panchayats of Chopal block and 24 panchayats of Totu block in Shimla district and 49 panchayats of Dharampur block in Mandi district.