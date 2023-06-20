Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / VP Dhankhar to visit Jammu on Thursday

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 20, 2023 10:39 PM IST

Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Vice President, will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to attend a special convocation, offer prayers at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, and visit Raj Bhawan.

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, said officials. During his visit, the vice president will attend a special convocation of the University of Jammu. Later, he would also will proceed to Katra to offer prayers and have darshan at the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. Dhankar is also scheduled to visit the Raj Bhawan.

During his visit, the vice president will attend a special convocation of the University of Jammu. (PTI File Photo)
Topics
jammu and kashmir jagdeep dhankhar
