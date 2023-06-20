VP Dhankhar to visit Jammu on Thursday

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, said officials. During his visit, the vice president will attend a special convocation of the University of Jammu. Later, he would also will proceed to Katra to offer prayers and have darshan at the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. Dhankar is also scheduled to visit the Raj Bhawan.

During his visit, the vice president will attend a special convocation of the University of Jammu.

