Wall at Chandigarh art college collapses after earthquake

A major tragedy was averted on Saturday when a wall at Government College of Arts in Sector 10 collapsed after tremors were felt in the city. The earthquake was reported around 8pm, but the wall collapsed at 10pm. No one has been injured in the incident.

Three snatchers caught

Cops from Sector 26 station have arrested three snatchers with the purse, mobile phone and documents they had stolen from Preet Singh of Sector 28 near sectors 27-28 light point. The crime took place in front of beat staff, who immediately nabbed one of the accused, Abhishek Kohli, 22. On questioning him, other two accused Rahul Yadav, 20, and Deepak, 28, were later arrested. All the snatched items were recovered from them and the motorcycle used to commit the offence was also impounded. The accused have been sent in judicial custody.

Two arrested for breaking into shop in Sector 35

Police have arrested two persons for breaking into a shop in Sector 35 and stealing ₹35,000, CCTV recordings and some documents, officials said on Sunday. The accused are Rahul, 20, and Sumit, 19, from Kajheri. They had gained access into the shop on Friday night. A case under IPC sections 380 and 454 has been registered.

Police catch liquor smuggler after chase

Police arrested a 32-year-old man, Lakhwinder Singh, with 34 cartons of illegal liquor in Phase 1 here, while his accomplice Gurjit Singh, 35, managed to flee. Lakhwinder, a habitual offender, has been sent to three-day police custody. “They had bought the liquor from Chandigarh to sell them in villages near their home town Sangrur. We had installed a naka, but the accused didn’t stop and fled away. After a long chase, their car was intercepted,” said head constable Malkeet Singh.

Thief lands in police net

A snatcher was arrested and two mobile phones were seized from him, police said on Sunday. Aneesh Kumar, 18, of Dhanas, had stolen one of the mobile phones from Sector 39 on November 8. He is an associate of main accused Wahid, 21, who has already been arrested. A court sent Aneesh to judicial custody.

The damaged cars in Mohali’s Balongi on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Seven cars damaged in fire at Balongi

Seven cars parked in an open ground near the Balongi police station in Mohali caught fire on Sunday. The cars were the case properties and were parked there by the police. While five cars were completely gutted, two were partially damaged before the fire could be controlled. According to the police, some one had set garbage on fire. “We got to know about the fire at 11am following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which managed to douse the flames at 11.40am,” said a senior fire officer. Attempts to reach Balongi SHO for a comment were unsuccessful.

Minister Bains invites start ups to improve Punjab’s edu sector

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains has urged start-ups in the field of education to work with the government and schools. He was speaking at the ‘Education Excellence Conclave 2022’ held here. As many as 500 educators, including school principals participated in the event.

Vidushi Devaki Pandit enthrals audience

Hindustani music connoisseur Devaki Pandit enthralled the audience with her singing on the third and final day of 44th annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan organised by Indian National Theatre in collaboration with Durga Das Foundation. She left the audience spellbound with her melodious voice. On Day 3 of the event held at the auditorium of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Vidushi Devaki Pandit commenced her singing with Raag Lalit.

