Want increase in frequency, capacity of trains: CM Omar on Vande Bharat extension

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Monday hailed the proposed start of direct Vande Bharat train between Jammu and Srinagar by April end, urging for an increase in frequency and capacity of the train between the two regions. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (File)

Direct Vande Bharat train between Jammu and Srinagar is likely to start from April 30, nearly 10 months after the launch of the service between Srinagar and Katra by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new train will not have any halt at Katra.

Omar hailed the new initiative by railways owing to its increased capacity. “There will be a difference (for tourism sector) because till now the capacity of the train was less. Only an eight bogie train was running between Katra and Srinagar. Now it will be a 20 bogies train. More commuters will travel in this train and this is good,” he told media.

PM Modi inaugurated the train service between Srinagar- Katra in June last year paving way for the connection of Himalayan Kashmir valley with the rest of the country through rail after the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line in January, 2025.

So far, every day two Vande Bharat trains would make a total of four trips from Katra to Srinagar and back. “We want an increase in train frequency and train capacity. Rest I will convey to the Union minister on the inauguration day, “ Omar said.

“This train not only retains its signature semi-high-speed capability but also incorporates—for the first time—’winterisation’ technology that enables it to operate smoothly even in sub-zero temperatures,” a railway spokesperson said.

Special heating innovations for winter

In view of the snowy weather conditions in J&K, several state-of-the-art heating systems have been integrated into this Vande Bharat Express, informed officials.

For the first time in Indian Railways, “self-regulating heating cables” have been utilised to prevent water pipelines from freezing. These cables are capable of automatically adjusting their heat output based on the external temperature.

1800W silicon heating pads have been installed in the water tanks. Additionally, special heating arrangements have been made in the bio-tanks and auxiliary tanks to ensure that the sanitation system remains unaffected.

For the comfort of passengers, provisions have been made to channel warm air to the restrooms via special ducts connected to the main air conditioning unit. Heaters and thermal insulation have been installed in the Indian-style toilets to ensure the continued functioning of the vacuum evacuation system.

An ‘embedded heating element’ has been installed within the main windshield located in front of the driver’s cabin. This technology will prevent the windshield from fogging up during periods of fog and snowfall, thereby ensuring clear visibility for the driver. This marks a first-of-its-kind initiative within the Indian Railways network.

Heaters have also been installed within the air dryer system to ensure the proper functioning of the air brake system.

Senior divisional commercial manager Uchit Singhal, while commenting on the new train, has stated, “The operation of this specialised Vande Bharat in the J&K region fulfils a long-standing demand of both passengers and local residents. Our objective is not merely to provide faster travel, but also to ensure ‘all-weather’ connectivity—even amidst the biting cold of the Valley. This train will serve as a strong and reliable bridge connecting devotees traveling to Vaishno Devi with the Kashmir Valley, while simultaneously boosting tourism in the region.”